The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that patients in the Northwest were excluded from its recently launched dialysis subsidy programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare described the claim as “incorrect,” stressing that the initiative covers Federal Tertiary Health Institutions across all geo-political zones.

“The ministry wishes to clarify recent reports suggesting that patients in the Northwest are excluded from the Federal Government’s dialysis subsidy programme.

“This information is incorrect, “the statement read.

According to the Ministry, the subsidy scheme is a landmark move to save lives and reduce both physical and financial suffering particularly among vulnerable Nigerians.

The Federal Government has approved a subsidy scheme that drastically reduces the cost of dialysis in Federal hospitals.

Under the scheme, the cost of a dialysis session has been reduced from N50,000 to N12,000.

The government explained that the initiative, driven by the Renewed Hope Agenda, is part of the administration’s deliberate effort to provide relief for patients with kidney-related diseases while expanding access to universal health coverage.

Hospitals covered in the pilot scheme

The pilot phase is currently being implemented in eleven (11) Federal Tertiary Health Institutions across all geo-political zones:

Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital University of Jos Teaching Hospital National Hospital, Abuja Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta University College Hospital, Ibadan University of Benin Teaching Hospital Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa Federal Teaching Hospital, Owerri Federal Medical Centre, Abakaliki

Northwest not excluded, expansion plan

The Ministry emphasized that the Northwest is part of the pilot rollout and that no region is excluded.

“This pilot phase will be expanded to cover more Federal hospitals across the country in due course, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing life-saving dialysis services,” it said.

The Federal Government remains firmly committed to reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases and safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

What you should know

On March 7, 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved a landmark subsidy on kidney dialysis across 11 federal hospitals, cutting the cost of treatment from N50,000 to N12,000 per session, according to a Nairametrics report.

The subsidy programme was first launched in January 2025 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi. The hospital began providing dialysis at the subsidized rate on January 8, 2025, and has since recorded 897 beneficiaries.

This intervention is expected to be expanded to other federal teaching hospitals in order to provide wider access for patients who often face catastrophic health spending due to the high cost of dialysis.

The initiative comes at a time of growing concern over kidney failure cases in Nigeria, where thousands of patients struggle to afford consistent treatment.

In February 2025, the Yobe State Government deployed 50 health experts to probe a spike in kidney failure cases in parts of the state, highlighting the urgent need for stronger public health responses.

The subsidy is therefore seen as a crucial lifeline for many Nigerians.