Japan and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have announced a $5.5 billion financing framework to accelerate sustainable growth and infrastructure development across Africa, leveraging the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s (JICA) private sector investment finance as a catalyst.

Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba made this known on Wednesday during the opening sessions of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), held in Yokohama, Japan.

Prime Minister Ishiba also emphasised the importance of mutual understanding, local solutions, and collaborative efforts for Africa’s development.

The Prime Minister outlined Japan’s focus on private sector-led sustainable growth, youth and women empowerment, and regional integration.

Prime Minister Ishiba emphasised that locally rooted solutions are essential for Africa’s development.

“Japan is providing various cooperation and support for Africa. But first of all, Japan needs to know more about Africa. So, in creating solutions together, this co-creation at the TICAD 9, we focus on three important areas: private sector-led sustainable growth, Youth and Women, and regional integration and connectivity within and beyond Africa”, he stated.

Tinubu lauds Nigeria’s armed forces in fight against insurgency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who spoke after the Japanese Prime Minister at the conference, lauded the Nigerian armed forces for their successes in the war against insurgency and criminality while emphasising his administration’s commitment to addressing the root causes of insecurity through strengthening the government security apparatus and ongoing economic reforms.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu reaffirmed that inclusivity, diversity, and the rule of law remain Nigeria’s greatest strengths. He described the current momentum in the Nigerian Armed Forces as a springboard for national development and stability.

President Tinubu emphasised the ongoing investments in infrastructure, institutional reforms, and collaboration with civil society and international partners to improve the living standards of all Nigerians. “Nigeria’s brave armed forces can win any number of battles, but we do justice to their heroism only when we, as government, are courageous in tackling not just terror, but also the underlying causes,” the President was quoted to have said in the statement.

President Tinubu stressed the essence of peace and stability to meaningful development, lamenting that conflicts are still ongoing in many African countries despite some progress.

However, he highlighted recent peace pacts brokered in the Congo as evidence that a new model of mediation and economic considerations can yield success.

“We should be under no illusions about the scale of our task. But neither should we underestimate the successes we have had. In the past, competition for resources has weakened states and triggered conflict. Now, we see mediators directly linking outcomes to investment in Congo. It is working and underlines the need for fresh thinking in everything we do to deliver peace and stability.

“Nigeria understands this process well. We believe inclusivity and diversity under the rule of law are our strengths. We have argued for this vision, and we have fought for it. We are still fighting for it today. We have learned that our brave armed forces can win many battles. But we can do justice to their heroism and sacrifice only when we, as governments, display the courage to be tough, not only on terror, but on the causes of terror,” he said.

President Tinubu appealed for market-driven cooperation and partnerships across nations rather than the hackneyed appeals for aid and handouts.

President Tinubu seized the opportunity to call on the Japanese government to support the campaign for reforms in the United Nations’ organs, especially the United Nations Security Council, to give African countries a greater voice.

“It is the view of Nigeria that Africa’s quest for fair and equitable representation in the UN Security Council is a just and fair demand. Indeed, Africa deserves two seats in the Permanent Category, with all its prerogatives and privileges, including the Right of Veto. Africa also deserves additional seats in the non–permanent seat category of the Security Council, as encapsulated in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.”

What you should know

President Tinubu arrived in Japan on Tuesday to participate in the TICAD9, scheduled for August 20–22 at the Pacifico Yokohama.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Onanuga, the President’s aircraft touched down at 12:50 a.m. local time at the Presidential Wing of Haneda International Airport, where he was received by Ambassador Hideo Matsubara, Ambassador in charge of Haneda Airport for TICAD; Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and officials of the Nigerian Embassy.

TICAD, a triennial forum launched by the Japanese government in collaboration with the United Nations, UNDP, African Union Commission and the World Bank, alternates its hosting between Japan and Africa — with Tunisia hosting the last edition in 2022.

This year’s conference, themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will focus on promoting economic transformation, institutional strengthening, and private sector investment to build a resilient and sustainable African society anchored on human security, peace, and stability.