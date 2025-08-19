The Statehouse Banquet Hall, Abuja, will host the RenewHER Launch Gala & Awards Night, a landmark event in Nigeria’s women’s health history.

This exclusive, invite-only evening will officially unveil RenewHER, a Presidential Women’s Health Transformation Initiative led by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health (OSSAP-WH) and championed by Dr. Adanna Steinacker..

RenewHER, short for Health, Equity, and Reform, is a data-driven, tech-enabled, and financially intelligent strategy designed to revolutionise women’s health across Nigeria.

The initiative will serve as the country’s central coordinating platform for women’s health, mobilising public, private, and civil society actors to co-invest in scalable, community-driven solutions.

At the Gala, guests will witness the unveiling of the ‘Women’s Health Nigeria’ Digital Media & Communications Hub, a powerful national platform for health advocacy, public health education, and storytelling. This will be complemented by the premiere edition of the Women’s Health Nigeria Magazine, a signature publication dedicated to amplifying women’s voices, highlighting innovations, and complementing national efforts on six priority areas: Maternal, Newborn & Child Health; Sexual & Reproductive Health; Adolescent Health & Menstrual Equity; Nutrition & Preventive Care; Healthcare Workforce & Access; and Community Coalition Building.

The evening will feature a Presidential Keynote Address, the Premiere of the RenewHER Campaign Film, a Cultural Showcase, the Health Innovator Awards, and a National Pledge Moment.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Adanna Steinacker said:

“RenewHER is more than an initiative. It is a national call to action to redefine the future of women’s health and economic equity in Nigeria. With the Women’s Health Nigeria Hub and Magazine, we are building a movement that will transform policy, empower communities, and inspire the next generation of health champions.”

With strategic partnerships including the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII), the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF), and the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN), RenewHER is set to drive measurable health outcomes while creating economic opportunities for women through behaviour-led financial reward systems, digital wallets, access to microgrants, skills training, and support for women-led health innovations.