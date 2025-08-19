The Lagos State Government has sealed Grace Garden Event Place in Lekki and arrested two men caught burning refuse at the venue.

The disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X account on Tuesday.

Wahab stated that the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) enforcement team apprehended the offenders, identified as Dominic Uja (25, from Benue) and Barry Macaulay (52, from Côte d’Ivoire), while they were illegally burning waste on Bisola Durosinmi-Etti Drive, Lekki.

The commissioner confirmed that the suspects have been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) headquarters in Oshodi for prosecution under state environmental laws. He added that Grace Garden Event Place would remain sealed until further notice as part of ongoing efforts to enforce compliance and deter environmental violations.

“Last night, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Enforcement Team apprehended two men burning refuse from Grace Garden Event Place at Bisola Durosinmi-Etti Drive, Lekki.

The offenders have been taken to Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) Oshodi HQ for prosecution: 1.Dominic Uja (25, Benue) 2.Barry Macaulay (52, Côte d’Ivoire).

“Grace Garden Event Place will be sealed until further notice,” Wahab post read in part.

The commissioner used the opportunity to warn residents and businesses against engaging in illegal waste practices, stressing that the government would not hesitate to sanction violators.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has recently stepped up efforts to curb illegal refuse dumping across the state. It announced that illegal dumping or littering can attract a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, with repeat offenders facing even harsher penalties.

The government noted that dumping waste in drains, medians, or road setbacks contributes to flooding, endangers public health, and seriously damages the city’s appearance.

Several establishments have faced sanctions for violating environmental laws. In September 2024, Cravings & More, a fast-food outlet along Egbeda-Idimu Road, was sealed for discharging fats and oils into public drains, which caused clogged drains, a proliferation of maggots and houseflies, and foul odours affecting the local community.

On September 15, 2024, Donald Fast Foods on Adebayo Doherty Street in Lekki Phase 1, owned by businessman Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest), was also sealed for noise pollution and other serious environmental violations in the residential area.

Such establishments are only allowed to reopen after rectifying the violations and meeting all environmental compliance requirements set by the state government.