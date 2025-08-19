The Federal Government has approved N90 billion for new water supply projects in Bwari and Karu, both in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of efforts to expand access to clean water for Abuja residents.

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, disclosed the development while commissioning the rehabilitated N50 billion Phase 2 water treatment plant at the Lower Usuma Dam in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He said the new projects would be flagged off this week, with the Bwari scheme starting on Wednesday and the Karu scheme on Thursday.

According to him, the fresh initiatives would significantly improve water distribution in satellite towns and complement the completed Usuma Dam project, which was awarded in 2022 at a cost of N50 billion.

“The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has commissioned the newly rehabilitated N50 billion phase 2 water treatment plant at the Lower Usuma Dam in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council.

“Speaking at the event, Wike said that President Bola Tinubu also approved the flag-off of additional water projects in satellite towns.

“He said that the government would commence the Bwari water project on Wednesday, while the Karu water supply project would be flagged off on Thursday.

“He said that both initiatives were estimated to cost not less than N90 billion,” the NAN report read in part.

More insights

Wike said the FCT Administration is focusing not just on road construction but also on providing essential services such as water supply, emphasizing that water is life and the government is committed to ensuring residents have reliable access.

He noted that other phases of the Usuma Dam project have already been awarded, and that agreements signed with the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) during President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 visit to China will further enhance water distribution to satellite towns.

The minister also highlighted progress in the education sector, pointing out that numerous schools across the FCT have been completed, renovated, or are under construction.

He directed the Secretary of Education to publish a comprehensive list of these projects and to lead the media on tours of rural schools to showcase the administration’s commitment.

What you should know

The Bwari and Karu water projects are part of several initiatives announced over the past months to expand water supply across the Federal Capital Territory.

In September 2024, Nairametrics reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, formalized an agreement with two Chinese engineering and construction firms—China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group—to enhance electricity and water supply within the territory.

The agreement was signed through a Memorandum of Understanding in Beijing, China, on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s official visit for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

As of September 2024, the Greater Abuja Water Works project, managed by CGCOC Group, was 75% complete and on track for completion by December 2024. The project aims to improve water supply to satellite towns across the FCT, ensuring residents in Bwari, Karu, and other areas benefit from reliable water services.