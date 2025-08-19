Casava Inc., parent company of Casava Microinsurance Limited, Nigeria’s pioneer digital insurance provider, has announced the appointment of Solabomi Oreagba as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

With her appointment, Casava is poised to further cement its position as a market innovator, scaling its operations to meet the explosive demand for digital-first insurance solutions.

Oreagba brings to the role over 17 years of extensive executive leadership experience, with a proven track record in strategic transformation, operational excellence, and financial management.

Her career is distinguished by a focus on championing digital change and building resilient operational frameworks. She will be responsible for overseeing all facets of the company’s operations, ensuring seamless execution of Casava’s long-term vision.

“The future of insurance is not just about technology; it’s about building operational resilience that can adapt to rapid market changes and consumer needs,” said Bode Pedro, Founder and CEO of Casava. “Solabomi’s expertise in streamlining complex systems and her deep understanding of business transformation are precisely what we need to scale our mission. Her leadership will be instrumental in not only managing our growth but in defining the operational gold standard for the African insurtech landscape.”

This appointment also comes at a pivotal time, as Nigeria’s new insurance bill unlocks unprecedented opportunities for digital insurers like Casava. With provisions that expand mandatory coverage categories and strengthen the role of technology in distribution, the bill is expected to accelerate market growth from N2.2 trillion today to an estimated N8 trillion by 2030. Casava is uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity with its digital-first model and proven scale.

Oreagba’s distinguished career includes a recent tenure as General Manager, Fulfillment & Corporate Services at Viathan Group, where she led key business units and successfully championed digital transformation initiatives that significantly improved customer satisfaction and employee engagement. She previously held influential roles at Rensource Distributed Energy, CHC/Atlantic Aviation, and Aero Contractors, where she was a driving force in financial planning and business development.

“I have always believed that true innovation is only as effective as the operational foundation that supports it,” said Oreagba. “I am honored to join Casava, a company that is not only revolutionizing the insurance industry but is also making a tangible difference in the lives of everyday Nigerians. My focus will be on building scalable processes and fostering a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring that we can deliver on our promise of accessible and delightful insurance experiences as we enter this next phase of hyper-growth.”

Oreagba holds an MSc in Corporate Risk Management from the University of Salford, UK, and a B.Sc. in Insurance from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. She also holds a certificate in Business Excellence from Columbia Business School.

Casava’s strategic appointment of Oreagba signals a clear commitment to strengthening its operational core as it prepares to accelerate its market expansion and redefine the insurance landscape in Nigeria and beyond.