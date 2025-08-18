MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, has been handed an expanded role within the MTN Group as part of a sweeping executive reshuffle aimed at accelerating the telecom giant’s “Ambition 2025” strategy.

Effective November 1, 2025, Toriola will assume additional responsibilities as Vice President of Francophone Africa, overseeing operations in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Congo Brazzaville while retaining his position as head of Nigeria’s largest telecom operator.

“He will assume this revised role as CEO of MTN Nigeria and VP of Francophone Africa, given his prior extensive experience in the role,” the Group said in a statement announcing the strategic changes to its management team on Monday

The move reflects MTN’s bid to consolidate growth across key African markets and leverage Toriola’s extensive regional experience.

Group-wide leadership shake-up

The leadership realignment is part of MTN’s efforts to streamline operations around three core platforms: Connectivity, Fintech, and Digital Infrastructure, to drive growth beyond 2025.

Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, said the changes will “support the accelerated execution of our strategy as well as greater value creation for stakeholders over the medium term.”

As part of the reshuffle, Ferdi Moolman, currently MTN Group Chief Risk Officer and former CEO of MTN Nigeria, will return to the spotlight as CEO of MTN South Africa, succeeding Charles Molapisi.

“Ferdi has held several senior roles within the Group, including CEO of MTN Nigeria from 2016 to 2021. Consequently, he will step down from the MTN Nigeria board effective 31 October 2025,” the Group stated.

Molapisi, in turn, reverts to his previous role as Group Chief Technology and Information Officer (GCTIO) with an expanded mandate to accelerate AI adoption across MTN’s operations.

In South Africa, MTN also appointed Yolanda Cuba as Deputy CEO and Executive Director of MTN SA.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Asante, Senior Vice President of Markets, will now head Ghana and Southern and East Africa operations, covering nine countries.

Strengthened capital allocation, infrastructure push

Other structural changes include Tsholofelo Molefe, Group CFO, expanding her responsibilities to cover mergers and acquisitions, while Mazen Mroué will focus exclusively on Digital Infrastructure including fibre rollout, data centre expansion, and partnerships with satellite operators.

To consolidate strategy and commercial operations, Selorm Adadevoh will now serve as Group Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer, while Chika Ekeji steps down from the executive committee to drive emerging businesses.

Looking ahead, MTN also announced a governance transition at its South African subsidiary. Sindisiwe Mabaso-Koyana will succeed Mike Harper as Chairperson of MTN SA in Q1 2026, following Harper’s planned retirement after a decade of leadership.

What you should know

Before becoming CEO of MTN Nigeria in 2021, Toriola had previously served as VP of West and Central Africa, giving him deep operational knowledge of Francophone markets.

Since joining the Group in 2006, Mr. Toriola has also held a number of senior operational roles including Chief Technical Officer of MTN Nigeria, CEO Of MTN Cameroon and MTN Group Operations Executive.

Mr. Toriola has at various times in his career in MTN Group, had oversight responsibility of 16 of the Group’s subsidiaries and served on various MTN boards, including MTN Nigeria.