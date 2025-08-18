United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF), the infrastructure fund of leading Pan-African financial services group, United Capital Plc, is pleased to announce a total distribution of N1.61billion to unitholders for the period ended June 30, 2025.

This brings total distributions since inception to N4.6 billion, reflecting a gross return of 24.99% for the period and reinforcing the fund’s position as one of Nigeria’s most attractive infrastructure-focused investment vehicles.

UCIF was launched in 2021 with a programme size of N150 billion, designed to provide long-term financing for commercially viable infrastructure and related projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

For the first half of 2025, UCIF recorded revenue of N1.57 billion, marking over 120% growth from the N703 million reported in H1 2024. This significant increase was driven by the strong performance of its underlying portfolio projects and a disciplined investment process supported by robust governance.

In line with its bi-annual distribution structure, the Fund approved and disbursed N1,606,516,138.32 in H1-2025, offering continued liquidity and demonstrating the Fund’s strong cashflow position. This distribution highlights the Fund’s continued commitment to delivering tangible value and measurable development outcomes, while positioning itself as a resilient, impact-driven vehicle for long-term investors seeking opportunities to “invest for impact”.

Speaking on this milestone, UcheNna Mkparu, Chief Investment Officer and Fund Manager at UCIF, said:

“UCIF’s performance reflects our strong commitment to sound governance, rigorous investment processes, and strict adherence to the Fund’s investment policy. Our dedication to delivering superior returns to investors underpins our approach to pipeline development, project appraisals, and rigorous due diligence processes, which ensure our portfolio investments are secure and ensure our ability to continue to demonstrate competitive returns to our investors.

Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize high-impact, commercially viable investments that create long-term value for our investors and support sustainable growth across Nigeria and the broader African continent.”

Peter Ashade, Group Chief Executive Officer, United Capital Plc, also commented on the impressive performance of the fund so far:

“This milestone reflects the strength of our vision to channel capital towards vital infrastructure that drives economic growth. Through UCIF, we are contributing to the sustainable development of critical sectors across Nigeria while delivering competitive returns to our investors. At United Capital, we remain committed to building innovative investment vehicles that create long-term value for stakeholders while supporting national development and socio-economic priorities.”

As Nigeria continues to prioritise infrastructure development as a pathway to economic resilience, United Capital Infrastructure Fund is playing a catalytic role in mobilising capital and financing transformational projects that align with national and regional development goals.

About United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF)

The United Capital Infrastructure Fund (UCIF) is a SEC-licensed, N150 billion closed-ended fund designed to finance infrastructure and related projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The fund targets key sectors, including agribusiness, gas infrastructure, captive power, healthcare, industrial recycling, manufacturing, renewable energy.

UCIF is committed to delivering competitive returns to investors, financing high-impact projects that drive economic growth while adhering to global best practices in sustainability, governance and long-term value creation.