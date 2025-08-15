The Federal Executive Council has approved the Ministry of Works’ proposal to review Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Financing (EPC+F) options for the new construction of a brand-new Carter Bridge at N359 billion and Third Mainland Bridge at N3.6 trillion.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the announcement on Wednesday following the FEC meeting, noting that the same PPP and EPC+F options are also being considered for the reconstruction or rehabilitation of the bridges, with estimated costs of N387 billion for Carter Bridge and N3.8 trillion for Third Mainland Bridge.

Umahi noted that the FEC gave approval for the Ministry to proceed under a selective method of procurement, asking for EPC+F for either new construction or full rehabilitation, and under PPP, to engage the private sector for either new construction or full rehabilitation.

“During the course of the assessment, it became clear that Carter Bridge was beyond repair and would require new construction, estimated at N359 billion, while rehabilitation at N387 billion was not feasible. The same underwater challenges exist for the Third Mainland Bridge, where new construction would cost around N3.6 trillion and rehabilitation N3.8 trillion,” Umahi stated.

He added. “The FEC has approved both Engineering, Procurement, Construction plus Financing and Public-Private Partnership options to allow specialist contractors and the private sector to undertake either full reconstruction or full rehabilitation.”

Umahi explained that the bridges face serious structural challenges, particularly with their underwater piles, originally installed using skin friction due to the absence of solid rock.

Studies in 2013 and 2019 revealed deterioration caused by rusting, sand loss, and illegal sand mining, prompting the government to explore multiple options to either rebuild or rehabilitate the bridges.

Minister of Works David Umahi also disclosed that the FEC approved the reconstruction of Jalingo Bridge in Taraba State and the removal and rebuilding of the three-span section of Iddo Bridge, which was completely burned.

Intervention was approved for the Keffi Flyover and Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, as well as the bridge between Abuja and Keffi, where partial deck reinforcement required closure of the carriageway.

Bridges between Lagos and Ibadan, damaged by overboarding vehicles, and the Jebba Bridge were also highlighted for FEC-approved intervention.

On road projects, Umahi said the 152km Kano-Katsina Road had been reviewed: section one (74.1km) was re-scoped to N68 billion, and section two (79.5km) to N96.115 billion, with combined 2024–2025 appropriations of N120 billion.

For the 30.2km Iyin-Ilawe Road in Ekiti State, the first 10km section is ongoing, while sections two and three, each 10.1km, were awarded N16.77 billion and N17.275 billion, respectively.