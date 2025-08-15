Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, today confirmed the execution of a purchase agreement between Nedbank Group Ltd. and Bosquet Investments Ltd., the private investment vehicle of Alain Nkontchou, for the acquisition of a 21.22% stake in ETI. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

According to the Bank’s press release, uploaded on the NGX, Enko Capital Management LLP served as the lead advisor for the transaction, while Absa Bank Limited, through its Corporate and Investment Banking division, acted as co-financial advisor.

The sale follows Nedbank’s strategic decision to refocus on its core markets in Southern and Eastern Africa, where the Group owns and controls businesses.

Alain Nkontchou, Founder of Bosquet Investments Ltd., commenting on the transaction said:

“I am very pleased to have come thus far with the Ecobank Group, and I look forward to supporting the institution in advancing its strategic objectives of growth, transformation, and returns. I am confident that, together, we will seize the opportunities ahead and lead the organisation into a new era of sustained success.”

On the part of Ecobank, Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, added:

“We are pleased to welcome Bosquet Investments Ltd. as a significant shareholder of ETI. This important milestone reflects a deep and enduring commitment to our Group’s growth and success. Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in our Growth, Transformation, and Returns strategy, our performance, and our people.”

He further acknowledged Alain Nkontchou’s contributions:

“Having been part of the bank’s journey for many years, initially joining as a member of the Board of Directors, then serving as ETI Chairman, Alain has demonstrated unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and leadership that have significantly contributed to the bank’s achievements, bringing the bank to an era of profitability. I am grateful for his continued trust and partnership, and I look forward to working together to realize a shared vision of growth, innovation, and excellence. I also take the opportunity to extend deep appreciation to Nedbank for 17 years of constructive partnership. They remain a valued commercial partner of Ecobank.”

About Bosquet Investments Ltd.

Bosquet Investments Ltd. is the private investment vehicle of Alain Nkontchou. Alain has been a member of the Board of Directors of ETI since 2014 and served as ETI Chairman from 2020 to 2024.

He is also the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Enko Capital, an African-focused asset management group founded in 2008 with his brother, Cyrille Nkontchou. Enko Capital manages alternative and traditional investment funds across Africa, with assets under management of approximately US$1.2 billion.