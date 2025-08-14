Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has released the official list of bookstores across Nigeria, Africa, and the United Kingdom where readers can purchase his highly anticipated memoir, Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business.

The book, which chronicles Otedola’s journey from his early years in business to becoming one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs, is set for a global launch on August 18, 2025.

According to information shared by the billionaire, the title will be available in select bookstores in over seven countries, with more locations to be announced soon.

United Kingdom

In London, readers can pick up a copy at Waterstones UK and Book Peddler UK Limited.

East and Central Africa

In Tanzania, the book will be stocked at TPH Bookshop and Elite Bookstore in Dar es Salaam, as well as Elite Bookstore in Dodoma.

In Uganda, it will be available at Mahiri Bookstore and Tubaze Bookstore in Kampala.

In South Sudan, readers can find it at Kakule Bookstores in Juba.

In Cameroon, copies will be sold by GVG SARL and Ange Mbelle.

Kenya and Ghana

Kenyan readers can purchase the memoir at Soma Nami Books, Prestige Books, Cheche Bookstore, and Text Book Centre in Nairobi; Text Book Centre in Kisumu; Much A Do About Books in Mombasa; and Books & Bloom in Nanyuki.

In Ghana, the book will be available at City Reads, Readers Hub Ghana, and Vidya Bookstore in Accra.

Nigeria – the widest coverage

Nigeria will have the broadest distribution network for the memoir, with dozens of bookstores across the country stocking copies.

In Lagos, buyers can visit Lumbooks Nigeria, Ouida Books, Page Book Connoisseurs, Patabah Books, Quintessence Ikoyi, Roving Heights, Vog and Wod Bookshop, Alara Lagos, Book Nook Limited, Bookpeddler NG, Glendora Jazzhole, Glendora Ikeja City Mall, and Laterna Books.

In Port Harcourt, the book will be sold at BBIP Bookstore PH, Chapters Books Ltd, Bookville World, and Kenphilox Bookstore.

Other Nigerian cities with confirmed outlets include:

Abuja: Adams Pages, Karatu Books, Spine and Label Books, The Bookmarket Nigeria, Ebeano Supermarkets (also in Lagos).

Benin City: Zekbooks

Enugu: Dainz BooksNG

Ibadan: Booksellers

Umuahia: Bella Books

Uyo: Boldoz Bookstore

Asaba: Flomat Books

More locations coming

Otedola noted that additional bookstores across the globe will be announced soon as distribution expands. “This is not just my story, but a record of lessons learned, challenges faced, and opportunities seized. I want readers everywhere to have access to it,” he said.

The book’s launch is expected to generate strong interest from entrepreneurs, business leaders, and fans eager to get a behind-the-scenes look at the billionaire’s life and career.

