The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Thursday unveiled 16 tech companies as service providers to assist taxpayers in onboarding on its e-invoicing platform ahead of the November 1, 2025, deadline.

According to the FIRS, the companies were certified by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as having the technical capacity to deliver the required services.

The service providers were unveiled by the Acting Director of Tax automation at FIRS, Mike Adoga, during an ongoing 2-day workshop on the e-invoicing solution in Lagos.

The companies

While noting that more companies will be listed as soon as they meet the requirements, Adoga said the 16 companies certified as either System Integrator or Access Point Provider include: Pasca Technology Limited, Hoptool Technology Limited, Etranzact International Plc, Telepac Africa Nigeria Limited, Cryptware System Limited, Namiri Technology Nigeria Limited, and Ace of Spedes Consult Nigeria Limited.

Others are Jureb Business Solutions Limited, Qucoon Limited, Courteville Business Solutions, Softrust Technologies Limited, Westmetro Limited, Arca Payments Company Limited, and Remita Payment Limited.

According to Adoga, the companies have been able to meet all conditions, which include demonstrating nationwide service capacity, security, neutrality, and cross-sector performance.

He, however, noted that taxpayers are free to use the service of any of the companies and are free to switch if they are not getting the best services, adding that the FIRS would not recommend any.

“If any of them is not compliant for whatsoever reason, you have the choice to change, and then let us know as FIRS. If you sense any breach or any problems in dealing with anyone, please reach out to the FIRS team,” he told the stakeholders at the workshop.

Adoga also warned that the FIRS would not hesitate to delist any of the companies if found to have compromised the standard set.

“There will be more coming, and the list will continuously be updated. So, if at any point we find that any one of these service providers is in breach of any of the conditions of service, they will be removed,” he said.

Over 1,000 companies already onboarded

In his opening remarks, Chief of Staff to FIRS Executive Chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, said over 1,000 companies have been onboarded since the e-invoicing platform went live on August 1, 2025.

He, however, noted that this represents only 20% of the target taxpayers, as over 5,000 companies are expected to be onboarded.

Koleosho, who was represented by the Director of Change Management at FIRS, Emmanuel Eze, said three tech companies, MTN, IHS, and Huawei, have become the first three companies to go live on the platform.

He added that despite the achievement, the FIRS recognized that onboarding would not be easy for many companies; hence, it recently extended the deadline for onboarding by three months.

“We recognize that the onboarding journey is still ongoing. This is why the FIRS, in the spirit of encouraging voluntary compliance, has approved a three-month extension to the onboarding and transmission deadline, now set for 1 November 2025. This extension is not an opportunity and a call for you to delay,” he said.

On the reason for the workshop, Koleosho explained that the workshop was designed to provide practical guidance on taxpayer enablement, integration processes, and real-time invoice transmission.

According to him, it was also intended to officially introduce some of the certified service providers who will play critical roles in supporting the adoption process and to host live technical demonstrations.

What you should know

The FIRS e-invoicing, also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS), is a digital system implemented by the FIRS to facilitate the issuance and management of electronic invoices.

This system replaces traditional paper-based or electronic invoices with structured digital invoices for all business transactions, aiming to enhance tax compliance, streamline processes, and improve transparency in tax administration.

The e-invoicing system is designed for various transaction types, including Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Business-to-Government (B2G).