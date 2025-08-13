The UK government has expanded its fast-track deportation scheme for convicted foreign offenders by adding 15 new countries under the ‘Deport Now, Appeal Later’ policy.

The expansion includes countries such as India, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia, bringing the total number of countries covered under the scheme to 23.

This nearly triples the original eight nations included when the policy was first introduced in 2014 during Theresa May’s tenure as Home Secretary.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper explained that the move aims to prevent foreign criminals from “exploiting our immigration system” and to “fast-track” their removals.

The policy allows convicted offenders to appeal their deportation decisions, but only from outside the UK.

This approach is part of the government’s broader strategy to overhaul immigration enforcement and reduce the number of foreign offenders remaining in the country while legal challenges drag on.

It is based on Section 94B of the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002, originally designed to support the “hostile environment” policy targeting illegal migration.

The Home Office has indicated that more countries may be added to the scheme in the future as it continues to tighten immigration controls.

New countries added in August 2025

In August 2025, the following new countries were added to the list:

Angola

Australia

Botswana

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Guyana

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Latvia

Lebanon

Malaysia

Uganda

Zambia

These join the original eight countries covered by the scheme:

Albania

Belize

Estonia

Finland

Kosovo

Mauritius

Nigeria

Tanzania

The government has indicated that more countries could be added in the future, depending on bilateral agreements and diplomatic cooperation with the UK.

Controversy surrounding the policy

The policy applies exclusively to foreign nationals convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison in the country.

Under the scheme, citizens of the 23 listed countries who receive custodial sentences may be deported immediately before they have the opportunity to appeal their conviction in person.

This aspect of the policy lies at the heart of ongoing controversy.

Human rights advocates argue that deporting individuals before their appeals are heard undermines their right to a fair trial.

They also highlight the significant practical challenges faced by those forced to appeal from abroad, including limited internet access, language barriers, and a lack of legal support.

Government’s enforcement message

The Home Office emphasizes that the policy is focused on enforcing the law and removing foreign nationals who no longer have the right to remain in the UK.

Since July 2024, the government says it has deported 5,200 foreign offenders, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. The message is clear: commit a crime, and you will be swiftly removed.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper stated, “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system. We are restoring control and sending a clear message.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy added, “If they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country.”