The Lagos State Government will begin the pilot phase of its digital house numbering system, known as the Identifier Project, in Ikeja next week.

The initiative will assign a unique digital identity to every property in Lagos, embedded with QR codes and local government-specific colour codes to aid navigation, security, service delivery, and land documentation.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled the project during the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP) organised by the Lagos State Office of Electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) and Urban Development in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He described the system as a novel technology-driven approach to resolving land issues and improving urban management, noting that property information will be easily accessible by scanning the codes.

“The Lagos State Government on Tuesday unveiled the pilot phase of its innovative “Identifier” project, a comprehensive digital addressing system designed to streamline geographic house numbering and street naming across the State.

“The project, which will kick off in Ikeja, the state capital, next week, was unveiled by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the sideline of the Nigeria Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP) organised by the Lagos State Office of Electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) and Urban Development in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, at Victoria Island,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, explained that the new digital house numbering system will modernise Lagos’ infrastructure while enhancing security, revenue collection, and service delivery.

The system features digital address plates embedded with QR codes and local government-specific colour codes, allowing users to access vital property information instantly.

This capability improves emergency response times, postal services, urban planning accuracy, and helps curb rental fraud.

It also facilitates better location tracking in densely populated areas by providing details such as property ownership, building approvals, and outstanding bills.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, placed the project within the wider national agenda to modernise land administration. He revealed plans to increase formally titled land from less than 3% to 50% within the next decade, highlighting that untitled land restricts its use as collateral and diminishes its value in property transactions.

Following the pilot launch in Ikeja, the Identifier Project is slated for expansion across other parts of Lagos State.