The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on Osborne Road in Ikoyi from August 15 to 17 to facilitate drainage connection works.

The diversion is designed to minimise disruption while linking newly constructed drains along Modupe Alakija Crescent to the existing underground drainage beneath Osborne Road’s median.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the project involves constructing a cross culvert that requires cutting through a section of Osborne Road before Foreshore Towers, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Work will commence at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 15, and is expected to conclude by midnight on Sunday, August 17.

It further quoted Osiyemi as saying, “In line with efforts to improve the drainage system on Modupe Alakija Crescent and its environs, there is a need to connect the newly constructed drains, via a cross culvert, to the underground channel beneath the median along Osborne Road.

The government emphasised that the project is part of efforts to improve drainage infrastructure in the area, which will help reduce flooding and enhance the overall environment for residents and motorists.

More insights

To ease traffic flow during the construction, the commissioner noted that a counterflow arrangement will be implemented along Osborne/Alfred Rewane Road, covering approximately 100 meters from Modupe Alakija Crescent to the Alfred Rewane Road junction.

Motorists heading to Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road will be diverted into a contraflow lane before reconnecting to their normal lane. Meanwhile, inbound traffic on Alfred Rewane Road from Osborne Road will be limited to a single lane.

Alternative routes have been suggested for motorists. Those traveling from Osborne Road towards Alfred Rewane Road are advised to use Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue to connect to Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road.

Similarly, motorists heading to Osborne Road from Alfred Rewane Road can use Glover Road, Lugard Avenue, or Cameron Road to reach Oba Adeyemi Oyekan Avenue before continuing their journey.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will oversee traffic management during the period to reduce inconvenience. The road is expected to reopen fully on Monday, August 18.