Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms, has seen his net worth climb by $61.5 billion so far this year, largely fueled by a nearly 30% increase in the value of Meta shares.

As of August 12, 2025, his estimated fortune stands at approximately $269 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, remains the world’s largest social media enterprise.

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company reported $164.5 billion in revenue for 2024 and boasts more than 3 billion daily users worldwide. Meta’s initial public offering in 2012 was the largest technology IPO at the time, setting the stage for Zuckerberg’s ascent among the wealthiest individuals globally.

Despite a slight dip of $1.15 billion (0.4%) on August 12, Zuckerberg’s net worth continues to be dominated by his roughly 13 percent stake in Meta, based on a July 2025 regulatory filing. The majority of Zuckerberg’s wealth is tied to his public shares, held through a complex arrangement of trusts and holding companies.

About Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg, 41, is notable not only for his business acumen but also for his personal interests, including competing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments, a lesser-known fact about the tech magnate.

Over the years, Zuckerberg has taken steps to reduce his personal holdings to fund philanthropic efforts. In a 2015 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, he pledged to give away 99 percent of his Meta shares over his lifetime. Since August 2016, he has sold shares to support his charitable initiatives, though Bloomberg’s net worth calculations exclude the value of those proceeds, crediting him only for shares still owned or pledged.

Born in White Plains, New York, Zuckerberg’s journey to Silicon Valley started early. A prodigy in computer programming, he attended the elite Phillips Exeter Academy before enrolling at Harvard University. There, in 2004, Zuckerberg launched “Thefacebook” from his dorm room with three college friends. The platform quickly expanded beyond Harvard to other universities, prompting Zuckerberg to leave school and move to California.

What to know

Early on, Zuckerberg received $500,000 in seed funding from venture capitalist Peter Thiel. Facebook’s rapid growth soon attracted legal challenges from co-founder Eduardo Saverin and the Winklevoss twins, who alleged Zuckerberg had stolen their idea. Despite these disputes, Facebook emerged as the dominant social network, surpassing 1 billion users by 2012.

That same year, Facebook held its landmark IPO, raising billions and marking a turning point for the tech industry. The company later rebranded as Meta Platforms, reflecting its expanding focus on virtual reality and the metaverse.

Zuckerberg’s philanthropic efforts include a $100 million donation to Newark’s public schools in 2010 and a pledge to donate most of his wealth through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which he co-founded with his wife, Priscilla Chan. The couple has two daughters and continues to emphasize charitable giving as a central part of their mission.

As Meta navigates challenges from regulatory scrutiny and shifting user behaviors, Zuckerberg’s financial fortunes remain closely tied to the company’s performance, a dynamic that will shape both his personal wealth and his public legacy in the years to come.