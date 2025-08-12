Kuwait has launched a new tourist visa system that breaks down entry into four distinct categories, aimed at making travel easier and more flexible for different types of visitors.

This change reflects Kuwait’s effort to attract a wider range of tourists and business travelers by tailoring visa options to passport strength, qualifications, and travel history.

Kuwait’s revamped tourist visa system is split into four clear categories.

Each one targets a specific type of traveller, based on nationality, visa history, or purpose of visit.

Four categories to fit every traveler

The new system divides visitors into four groups:

Category 1: Travelers from countries with strong passports and stable economies get the easiest access, with more visa options and fewer restrictions.

Category 2: This includes GCC citizens, skilled expatriates living in the Gulf, and travelers holding valid US, UK, or Schengen visas. The government said this category “makes it easier for skilled professionals and frequent travellers to get access, especially those already vetted by other major visa systems.”

Category 3: Set to launch soon, this category will cover nationals outside the first two groups, requiring proof of financial stability.

Category 4: Designed for visitors coming for specific events such as conferences, sports, or cultural activities. Visa terms will vary depending on the event.

Flexible visa durations for all needs

Kuwait offers a range of visa lengths and entry options to suit different travel plans:

Single-entry visas valid for 1, 2, or 3 months, with corresponding stays.

Multiple-entry visas valid for 3 months, 6 months, or 1 year, allowing stays of 30 days per entry.This range supports frequent travelers, remote workers, and business visitors.

Visa-on-arrival to all GCC residents

Kuwait also introduced visa-on-arrival for GCC residents who hold a valid residency permit with at least six months remaining and a valid passport. This move simplifies regional travel significantly.

Kuwait’s updated system aims to align visa rules with traveler profiles, offering more tailored, flexible options while improving border control efficiency.

It benefits visitors with clearer categories and easier access based on their travel history and purpose.

What you should know

Kuwait has recently made several important changes to its visa policies aimed at making the country more welcoming to tourists, business travelers, and expatriate families, while strengthening its position as a regional travel hub.

One key change is the removal of the university degree requirement, which previously limited visa access for family members of expatriates and applicants from less affluent countries to broaden eligibility and foster closer family connections.

The new visa system also offers greater flexibility, allowing visitors to stay up to three months with options to extend their stay up to six months or even a year, depending on payment of additional fees.

Another significant reform removes the restriction that visitors use only Kuwaiti national carriers for family visit visas, opening the market to international airlines and increasing competition.

Kuwait has also expanded family visit visa eligibility to include relatives up to the fourth degree, an important shift considering the cultural emphasis on extended family in many expatriate communities.