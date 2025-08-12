Flutterwave, Africa’s largest payments technology company, processed close to $1 billion in transactions between Africa and Asia in the first half of 2025.

The Lagos-based fintech disclosed this in its half-year 2025 financial highlights released on Tuesday.

It noted that the surge in transactions was fueled by strategic partnerships with major East Asian payment firms such as Norafirst and Skyee, as it continues to expand its global reach.

Strong financial gains

The milestone came alongside strong financial and operational gains for the period, with the company reporting that its monthly margin by June had doubled compared to its 2024 average, thanks to tighter cost control and efficiency improvements.

Enterprise payments also saw approximately 20% year-on-year growth in total payment volume (TPV), driven by a sharper focus on core business segments.

Regulatory expansion was another major highlight for the period as Flutterwave secured 20 new U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses, bringing its total to 34 direct licenses, while also deepening operations in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Zambia.

Flutterwave further completed its first group-wide audit, aligning its reporting with international standards.

“We’re not chasing vanity metrics. We’re building a company that outlasts the hype, that scales with discipline, and that puts African innovation at the center of the global economic map,” said Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola in his half-year review message.

Beyond Africa–Asia transactions, Flutterwave inked multiple strategic deals in H1 2025. It partnered with Chapter AI to boost social commerce for SMEs in 11 African countries, collaborated with Global Remit to extend its Send App remittance services to the UAE, UK, EU, and U.S., and teamed up with Circle to enable stablecoin settlements for enterprise merchants.

Send App’s return to Europe

As Flutterwave inches toward profitability, its performance for the second half of the year may go a notch higher on the back of the return of Send App to Europe. The company announced its return last month after a pause for some time.

Europe is home to one of the largest and most vibrant African diaspora communities globally. According to the World Bank, remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are set to reach $690 billion by 2025, fuelled by increasing global mobility and the growing commitment of diasporas to support their home countries.

These moves, combined with strong transaction growth, signal that Flutterwave is positioning itself for its next growth phase and solidifying its status as one of Africa’s most successful fintechs.