The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intensified joint efforts to deliver the Nigerian National Single Window (NSW) platform within the government’s Q1 2026 deadline.

At a high-level meeting held Tuesday, both agencies reviewed ongoing collaboration with the NSW Secretariat and agreed on concrete steps for integration and implementation.

The project launched by President Bola Tinubu in April 2024 is designed to simplify trade procedures, enhance transparency, and improve Nigeria’s competitiveness in global commerce.

Nairametrics recently reported that the President had directed the NSW Steering Committee to ensure the digital trade platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

Pushing for timely delivery

FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, stressed that synergy between both agencies was crucial to meeting the target date.

“We want to synergise with the NCS. Mr President has given us till the first quarter of 2026, and I am here to support the Customs Service to achieve the launch of the National Single Window,” Adedeji said, noting that the first phase is scheduled for March 2026.

Dr. Adedeji noted that the integration of revenue-collection systems between FIRS and Customs would not only improve efficiency but also significantly boost the country’s non-oil revenue base.

NCS Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, echoed the need for alignment, describing the NSW as a priority policy for the current administration.

Adeniyi explained that the goal was to develop a modern trade ecosystem through the integration of advanced technology into clearance and compliance processes, ultimately fostering efficiency and reducing bottlenecks in the movement of goods.

Critical development and integration phase

According to NSW Director, Tola Fakolade, the project has now moved beyond the assessment stage into the critical development and integration phase. He explained that the NSW will function as a central hub linking all relevant government agencies into a unified platform.

“Seamless integration at this stage is essential for meeting the Q1 2026 operational target. We are here to ensure the necessary support is in place to stay on track,” Fakolade noted.

When fully operational, the NSW is expected to cut cargo clearance times, reduce operational costs, and eliminate bureaucratic delays, enabling Nigerian businesses to trade more efficiently both locally and internationally.

Government revenue is projected to grow through reduced leakages and improved compliance, while consumers could benefit from lower prices and faster access to goods.

Fakolade added that the system will also enhance Nigeria’s standing in global trade, attracting foreign investment and creating jobs across multiple sectors.

What you should know

The National Single Window, launched in April 2024, is a flagship digital trade facilitation initiative of the Federal Government.

It aims to harmonise all trade-related agencies on one portal, enabling importers and exporters to process documentation and clear goods more efficiently.

By reducing port delays, minimising human interference, and eliminating overlapping bureaucratic procedures, the NSW is poised to drive increased investment and support economic diversification.

The steering committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Trade, the FIRS, and the Nigeria Customs Service.