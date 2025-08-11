Travelers entering or leaving the United Arab Emirates through Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah with valuables exceeding 60,000 dirhams (estimated at $16,300) are now required to declare them online in advance, under a new customs regulation aimed at tightening border controls and curbing illicit financial flows.

The rule, implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, applies to anyone 18 or older carrying cash, jewelry, precious stones, or other high-value goods. For those under 18, a parent or guardian must file the declaration on their behalf.

Context

Instead of filling out paper forms at the airport, travelers must submit details through the Afseh online platform before arrival at customs.

The move shifts the declaration process to a pre-screening model, giving officials the ability to review and approve submissions before travelers reach the counter.

The service is free and can be accessed via the Afseh app or at declare.customs.ae, with log-in supported through UAE Pass.

Passengers are asked to provide their contact information, travel itinerary, and a breakdown of the items they are carrying, including the exact amount of cash and currency types. Supporting documents, such as receipts for luxury goods, may also be required. Once processed, approvals appear under the “Approved Requests” section of the traveler’s online account, with notifications sent by text and in-app alerts.

What you should know

The policy currently covers Abu Dhabi International Airport, Sharjah International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, with plans to expand it to other points of entry. Officials say the requirement is designed to combat money laundering, prevent the smuggling of high-value goods, and track significant cross-border transactions.

Failure to declare amounts over the 60,000-dirham threshold can lead to confiscation, financial penalties, and possible criminal investigation. Customs authorities have signaled little tolerance for non-compliance, warning that ignorance of the rule will not shield travelers from consequences.

Items that count toward the threshold include cash in any currency, traveler’s cheques, gold, diamonds, luxury watches, and other expensive personal belongings.

The combined value is considered in determining whether the declaration is necessary. Passengers transiting through the UAE without passing through passport control are exempt, but those entering or departing the country must comply.

For the UAE, the change reflects broader efforts to align with global financial transparency standards. The country has faced increased scrutiny from international watchdogs over its handling of illicit finance, and customs authorities have been stepping up enforcement at airports and seaports in recent years.

By shifting the process online, officials also aim to reduce congestion at arrival and departure gates, speeding up clearance for travelers while giving authorities more time to review high-value declarations.

Authorities are urging travelers to familiarize themselves with the system ahead of their trips. While the online process takes only a few minutes, completing it in advance can mean the difference between a swift customs experience and a costly, time-consuming dispute.