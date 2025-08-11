PAC Capital Limited, a premier investment banking and financial advisory firm, successfully hosted a high-impact side event on “Bridging Funding Gaps Through Strategic Partnerships” during the Africa-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF 2025) at St. George, Grenada.

The event convened over 100 industry leaders, project sponsors, institutional investors, development finance institutions, and policymakers from across Africa and the Caribbean.

It featured a dynamic lineup of thought-provoking sessions, including case study spotlights, high-value funding clinics, and networking engagements aimed at catalyzing cross-border project financing opportunities.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Bolarinwa Sanni, Executive Director at PAC Capital, framed the agenda around unlocking the region’s capital potential.

“The Caribbean and Africa may differ in demographics and resource capacity, but both share a common challenge — funding gaps in critical sectors. Our vision is to be the bridge that connects transformative ideas to patient, strategic capital,” he noted.

A major highlight was the fireside chat with PAC Capital’s Managing Director, Mr. Humphrey Oriakhi, who addressed the challenges and opportunities in deal origination across emerging markets.

“At PAC Capital, we do not just close transactions; we build trusted partnerships. What we have seen here in Grenada is affirmation that the appetite for well-structured, impactful investments is alive. The key is alignment, and that’s what we came to foster,” Mr. Oriakhi stated.

The event climaxed with closing remarks from Non-Executive Director, Mr. Sina Alimi, who charged participants to take bold steps from ideas to action.

“This isn’t just another conference conversation. It’s a call to deepen collaboration, to break barriers, and to dare to build together across continents. PAC Capital is ready to walk this journey with you,” Mr. Alimi concluded.

One of the most insightful segments was a 20-minute keynote presentation by Mrs. Maureen Mba, Head of the MANSA Digital Initiative at Afreximbank, who introduced the African Entity Identifier (AEI) as a pivotal tool for streamlining cross-border compliance and trade finance.

“With over 36,000 entities already assigned the AEI, we are reshaping how African businesses gain trust and visibility in global markets. The AEI isn’t just a code; it’s a passport to transparency, trust, and seamless trade,” said Mrs. Mba.

The event successfully initiated over 60 informal connections, facilitated 40 one-on-one funding clinics, and catalyzed multiple pipeline conversations expected to progress into formal expressions of interest in the months ahead.

Attendees received a curated Capital Success Kit and engaged with a vibrant feedback wall themed: “What’s Your Biggest Funding Challenge?” — an activation that helped gather insights for PAC Capital’s post-event intelligence brief.

With significant media presence and enthusiastic participation, the side event reinforced PAC Capital’s reputation as a trusted capital partner across Africa and the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.paccapitalltd.com

Follow the conversation: #BridgingFundingGaps #PACCapital #ACTIF2025