Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Habibat Adubiaro, the affected commissioners and special advisers are to hand over to the permanent secretary or the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

Governor Oyebanji thanked the affected members of the State Executive Council and wished them success in their future endeavours.

However, the statement said, the dissolution does not affect the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Also, not affected by the dissolution are: the Commissioner for Health and Human Services; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Commissioner for Education; Commissioner for Works; Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Special Adviser, Special Education and Social Inclusion; and Special Adviser, Lands, Survey and e-GIS.

Also, all Directors General who are members of the State Executive Council are to retain their positions. These are the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD); Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring, and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

The reasons behind this decision were not explicitly stated, but it might be linked to the upcoming gubernatorial primaries scheduled for October 2, 2025.

What you should know

The next gubernatorial election in Ekiti State is set for June 20, 2026.

Governor Oyebanji, who was sworn in on October 16, 2022, following his victory in the 2022 governorship election, will be seeking to consolidate his administration’s achievements as the date approaches.

In July, Governor Oyebanji swore in Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as the sixth substantive Chief Judge of the state. His appointment was confirmed by the State House of Assembly on July 3, 2025, following a recommendation by the judiciary committee.

Also in mid-July, the Oyebanji-led administration unveiled plans to access a N175.75 billion grant from the Natural Resources Development Fund (NRDF) through the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). The initiative is designed to reposition the state’s economy through strategic investments in solid minerals, agriculture, and tourism.

According to the governor, the plan is to make Ekiti a hub of prosperity, opportunity, peace, and progress, while laying the foundation for a self-sufficient future for its citizens.

He emphasized that his government would embark on a massive agricultural development drive to boost food security and develop a tourism corridor that would be second to none in Nigeria.