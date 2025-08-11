The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced an upgrade to its diaspora NIN enrolment platform aimed at improving security and service delivery for Nigerians living abroad.

This update was shared in a recent post on the commission’s official X page.

According to NIMC, all Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) are required to activate their licences within 48 hours to continue offering enrolment services to Nigerians in the diaspora.

“The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has enhanced its diaspora enrolment platform for better security and efficiency. Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) must activate their licences within 48 hours to resume services. For support, contact nimccustomercare@nimc.gov.ng.,” they said

Enrolment continues across the country

NIMC also reassures Nigerians that NIN enrolment services remain active across the country.

To find the nearest enrolment centre, individuals can visit http://nimc.gov.ng. Those who need to update their NIN data can do so conveniently online at https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng.

For secure access and easy verification of their NIN, users are encouraged to download the NINAuth App, which is available on both the iOS and Google Play stores.

About Diaspora Front-End Partners

The Diaspora NIN Enrolment Platform is an online system developed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to enable Nigerians living abroad to enrol for their National Identification Number (NIN) securely and efficiently. The platform helps bridge the gap for Nigerians who cannot easily access enrolment centres within the country, ensuring they can still obtain and update their NIN remotely.

Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) are accredited organisations or agencies authorised by NIMC to facilitate the enrolment and verification process for Nigerians in the diaspora. They act as intermediaries, helping applicants submit their biometric data and documents securely to NIMC.

The platform was updated to enhance security features and improve the overall efficiency of the enrolment process. The upgrade aims to prevent fraud, reduce technical glitches, and provide a smoother user experience for Nigerians abroad seeking to obtain or update their NIN.

What you should know

The National Identification Number (NIN) database in July 2025 grew by seven million in the first half of 2025, reaching a total of 121 million Nigerians enrolled as of June 30.

This follows a growth of 10 million recorded in 2024, signaling that Nigeria is on course to surpass last year’s enrollment numbers and is steadily progressing toward its goal of registering 95 percent of the population by the end of the year.

Lagos State continues to lead with the highest number of registrations, boasting over 12.9 million enrollees, followed by Kano with 11.07 million and Kaduna with 7.1 million. Ogun State ranks fourth, with 5.06 million registered individuals. The data also shows a gender distribution skewed slightly toward males, who represent 56.5 percent of enrollees, while females make up 43.5 percent.

To fast-track enrollment, NIMC launched a Ward Enrollment initiative that deploys Youth Corps members to reach remote and underserved communities. This program particularly targets children under the age of 16, encouraging them to register for their NINs within their local wards.

This approach is designed to bring enrollment services closer to the people and provide the government with a more accurate picture of the population, which will help improve planning and service delivery.