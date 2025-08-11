Interest from institutional investors and corporate treasury buyers is boosting the entire digital asset market, allowing Bitcoin to near all-time high.

Ether experienced a weekend rally, surpassing $4,300 for the first time since December 2021.

Bitcoin rose 6% until Sunday after seemingly finding support around its all-time high of $112K on August 3. It is currently trading 2.7% over the psychological mark, at over $121.7K.

Additional gains may be conceivable up to the previous all-time high of $123,218 reached on July 14 if the rising trend continues.

Strong bullish momentum is indicated by a daily chart with the relative strength index at 65, above the moving average and the neutral 50 mark.

More insights

Bitcoin ETFs have significantly transformed the market. They enable investors to buy Bitcoin without holding it directly. Managed by major market players, these funds have made Bitcoin accessible to a broader audience. As a result, Bitcoin now benefits greatly from institutional investment.

Traditional financial players began to see Bitcoin as legitimate after these ETFs gained approval. It is now regarded as a legally compliant investment rather than just a speculative asset. This influx of capital has caused demand to far exceed supply.

A bullish surge that propelled the cryptocurrency to previously unseen price levels was the direct result. The market is continually being driven to new heights by this strong demand.

Harvard University recently bought shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF, which is currently valued at nearly $116 million. The largest endowment fund in the United States is making this investment.

Scarcity is a fundamental feature of Bitcoin that is vital to understanding its value. It is important to remember that there will never be more than 21 million bitcoins in existence. Due to its limited supply, it is an asset that naturally deflates.

The most recent and significant event that reinforced this scarcity was the fourth “halving,” which occurred in April 2024.

Every four years, the reward miners receive for validating blocks is cut in half. Historically, Bitcoin’s price has benefited from this reduction in supply. As the number of new bitcoins entering the market decreases, demand for the asset continues to rise.

The cycle of scarcity, combined with increased ETF demand, creates a perfect environment for a price increase. Instead of being a random occurrence, the halving is a programmed feature embedded into the blockchain code.

El Salvador Pioneers Global Finance with World’s First Bitcoin Banks

El Salvador plans to create “Bitcoin Banks” that will offer financial services in both US dollars and Bitcoin. This recent announcement aims to boost the country’s appeal to foreign investors. It also reaffirms its role as a leader in digital assets.

This initiative is part of President Nayib Bukele’s broader economic strategy. It involves establishing a private organization, likely the Bank for Private Investment (BPI), which would serve experienced investors and provide financial services, loans, and deposits in dollars or Bitcoin.

Unlike traditional banks, its terms would be more flexible. An initial investment of $50 million is required to obtain a license. Foreign shareholders will be permitted, facilitating the attraction of global funding.

The goal is clear: to establish El Salvador as a financial and technological hub. The country aims to compete in the cryptocurrency market alongside places like Singapore and Dubai.

However, Economist Henrik Zeberg expressed concerns about Bitcoin’s (BTC) future in a recent analysis, describing it as a “highly risky asset” as opposed to a special investment opportunity.

Zeberg contends that the price movements of Bitcoin and the Nasdaq are closely related, implying that the two are a component of a new phenomenon he refers to as “TechBubble2.”.

The phrase expresses his opinion that the state of the market today is like that of earlier tech bubbles, which eventually caused major meltdowns.

Zeberg asserts that a drop in the Nasdaq might have detrimental effects on Bitcoin and possibly lead to a sharp decline in its value. Zeberg cautioned investors against “bubble euphoria,” a sensation that frequently accompanies speculative markets, in a post on X.