The Nigerian stock market extended its winning streak to an impressive 11 weeks, ending the trading week of August 8, 2025, deep in the green with a 4,491.86-point gain to close at 145,754.91.

This represents a solid 3.18% gain for Customs Street, with the All-Share Index jumping from its opening level of 141,263.05, fueled by a wave of bullish momentum in the insurance sector.

Investor participation was notably stronger, with weekly trading volume soaring to 7.7 billion shares, well above the 4.8 billion recorded the week before.

Market capitalization also swelled, climbing to N92.2 trillion from N89.37 trillion, bringing the market within striking distance of the N100 trillion milestone.

The market breadth tilted positive as 66 stocks posted gains, compared to 54 in the previous week.

Decliners fell to 41 equities from 49, while 39 stocks closed unchanged.

Market overview

The Nigerian stock market extended its winning streak to an impressive 11 weeks as bullish momentum carried over from previous sessions.

Monday opened strongly in the green, delivering most of the week’s gains as the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed past the 144,000 mark.

Tuesday saw slower but steady upward movement, with the ASI breaking the 145,000 level by Wednesday.

The rally continued into Thursday, touching 146,000 before a pullback on Friday ended a 22-day winning streak and brought the index to a close at 145,754.

Key highlights

NGX Premium Index gained 0.62%, supported by a 9.22% rise in DANGOTE CEMENT. Losses in other heavyweight stocks in the category, however, reduced the upside.

NGX Main Board Index added 4.64%, while the NGX 30 Index advanced 2.74%.

Sectoral performance

Leading the pack, the NGX Insurance Index soared 41%, with all the week’s top gainers coming from the sector.

Next was the NGX Industrial Goods Index, up 8.73% on strong advances in BUA CEMENT (+13.92%), DANGOTE CEMENT (+9.22%), CHEMICAL & ALLIED PRODUCTS (+10.45%), MEYER (+10.00%), and BERGER PAINTS (+8.70%).

The NGX Consumer Goods Index rose 8.27%, fueled by BUA FOODS (+18.93%), CHAMPION BREWERIES (+15.19%), and UNILEVER (+6.98%).

Gains in OANDO (+5.46%) helped the NGX Oil and Gas Index edge up 0.17%.

Meanwhile, the NGX Banking Index fell 0.75% as profit-taking hit several tier-one lenders.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC, which soared 60.44% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. AIICO INSURANCE PLC followed closely with a 59.82% gain.

Other major gainers included:

Royal Exchange Plc: up 59.33% to N2.39

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: up 59.06% to N2.72

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: up 54.46% to N6.41

Universal Insurance Plc: up 52.78% to N1.10

Regency Assurance Plc: up 51.19% to N1.27

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: up 51.08% to N2.10

Coronation Insurance Plc: up 46.52% to N3.37

International Energy Insurance Plc: up 46.48% to N3.12

Top losers

LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC led the laggards, falling 24.13% week-to-date. ACADEMY PRESS PLC followed, down 18.18%.

Other notable decliners included:

The Initiates Plc: down 12.73% to N12.00

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: down 11.76% to N8.25

Legend Internet Plc: down 11.72% to N5.65

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc: down 10.05% to N59.50

Transcorp Power Plc: down 10.00% to N288.00

UH Real Estate Investment Trust: down 10.00% to N57.60

Austin Laz & Company Plc: down 9.83% to N2.11

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc: down 9.77% to N38.80

Corporate actions overview

The week had several corporate disclosures and notable developments across multiple sectors:

International Breweries released its Q2 financial results.

Sterling reported three separate director dealings detailing share purchases.

United Capital held its earnings call to review H1 performance and outline its H2 outlook.

Oando appointed a new company secretary, the first change in 14 years.

Market outlook

The Nigerian equities market closed yet another week on a positive note, breaking through the 145,000 mark and eyeing further gains.

However, the relatively modest bullish momentum in several heavyweight stocks could signal possible retracements if profit-taking gathers pace.