The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has projected that opportunities in digital assets across Africa and the Middle East could reach $10 trillion by 2030, citing the region’s youthful and tech-savvy population as a key driver of innovation and growth.

Agama made the statement during his acceptance speech following his election as Vice Chairman of the Africa/Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

His appointment also secures him a seat on the Board of IOSCO, the highest decision-making body of the global securities regulatory organization, where he will serve until 2026.

“With 70 per cent of Africa’s population under 30, we must empower youth through retail investor programmes to democratise market participation, fintech sandboxes to nurture youth-led innovation, and listings of high-growth startups to create wealth and jobs,” Agama said.

He emphasized that Africa and the Middle East must lead—not follow—in the digital asset revolution, leveraging demographic advantages and emerging technologies to transform capital markets into engines of inclusive growth, innovation, and shared prosperity.

Strategic Vision for Regional Capital Markets

Outlining his strategic priorities as Vice Chairman, Agama said the committee would work to aggressively expand listings by collaborating with the African Financial Markets Initiative (AFMI) and Sub-Saharan African exchanges to harmonize standards, reduce listing costs, and create cross-border linkages.

“To boost liquidity, we will pioneer regional market-making schemes and advocate for pension fund reforms to channel domestic savings into productive investments,” he added.

Agama also stressed the importance of de-risking infrastructure investments to attract global capital, noting that infrastructure alone is not sufficient without inclusive financial participation.

He revealed plans to launch a Listings Growth Initiative focused on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), aimed at deepening market access and creating sustainable pathways for business expansion across the continent.

IOSCO’s Global Role and Regional Impact

IOSCO, established in 1983, is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators, with membership spanning over 100 jurisdictions and regulating more than 95% of the world’s securities markets. The organization sets global standards for securities regulation and promotes investor protection, market integrity, and financial stability.

Agama acknowledged the progress made by IOSCO in recent years but emphasized that continued collaboration and mutual support among member nations would be essential to achieving shared goals.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. I call on members to continue to render the mutual support and cooperation of past years for the benefit of investors, markets, and indeed the world economy,” he said.

His election marks a significant milestone for Nigeria’s capital market leadership and signals a renewed commitment to regional integration, youth empowerment, and digital transformation.