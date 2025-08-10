Nigeria exported a total of 663 million metric tonnes of products to 11 ECOWAS member states in the first half of 2025, according to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The figure represents a significant increase compared to the same period in 2024, signalling the country’s growing footprint in regional trade.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, Director-General of NEPC, during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, where she presented the council’s 2025 Half-Year Non-Oil Export Performance Report.

African Countries Outside the ECOWAS Bloc

Ayeni highlighted that Nigeria also exported 488 million metric tonnes of products valued at $83.538 million to 21 African countries outside the ECOWAS bloc. This marks a 2.59% increase in total export value, compared to 1.96% recorded in the same period of 2024.

“It also lends credence to the fact that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) holds the key to intra-African trade,” Ayeni stated.

“Indeed, Nigeria’s active participation in the AfCFTA is a testament to the significant opportunity it offers to exporting companies, as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).”

She emphasized that the AfCFTA framework is instrumental in boosting regional commerce and driving inclusive economic growth across the continent.

Ayeni commended the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment for its strategic efforts in positioning Nigeria as a regional trade hub and a key player in Africa’s economic development.

Top Exporters and Financial Institutions

Among Nigeria’s leading export companies, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd and Starlink Global and Ideal Ltd retained their top positions, contributing 11.92% and 8.82% respectively to the total non-oil export volume.

The report also revealed that 29 banks facilitated export transactions during the review period.

A total of 10,214 Nigeria Export Proceed Forms (NXPs) were processed, with Zenith Bank Plc leading the sector by handling 31.98% of the total NXPs. First Bank Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc followed with 12.44% and 11.47%, respectively.

Export Infrastructure and Capacity Building

NEPC noted that 18 exit points were utilized for non-oil exports, comprising eight seaports, three international airports, and seven land borders. Seaports accounted for 94.15% of total export traffic, reaffirming their critical role in Nigeria’s export logistics.

In a bid to enhance export readiness and compliance, the council conducted over 252 capacity-building programmes nationwide, reaching 27,352 participants. The training sessions focused on export documentation, procedures, and standards.

“We also carried out training in the area of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Warehousing Practice (GWP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), packaging and labelling, among others,” Ayeni added.

The NEPC’s half-year report reflects Nigeria’s steady progress in diversifying its economy through non-oil exports and leveraging regional trade agreements to expand market access.