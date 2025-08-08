The Nigerian stock market, as measured by the All-Share Index, closed in positive territory on August 7, 2025, gaining 756.85 points to settle at 146,570.7.

This marks a 0.52% increase from the previous close of 145,813.9, driven by broad-based buying interest.

Trading activity also picked up steam, with daily volume surging to 1.98 billion shares, a notable rise from 1.7 billion units recorded the previous day.

The overall value of listed equities rose accordingly, as market capitalization edged up to N92.7 trillion from N92.3 trillion, across 35,291 deals executed during the session.

Among the standout performers:

AIICO, UPL, MANSARD, and CORNEST each hit the 10% daily gain ceiling, leading the pack of top gainers. GUINNESS also jumped 9.98%.

On the flip side:

CHAMS and AUSTINLAZ topped the losers’ chart, shedding 9.94% and 9.83% respectively.

In terms of volume, LINKASSURE and PRESTIGE saw the most activity, trading the highest number of shares for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 146,570.71

Previous ASI: 145,813.9

Day Change: +0.52%

Year-to-Date Performance: +42.4%

Volume Traded: 1.98 billion shares

Market Cap: N92.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

AIICO: Up 10.00% to N3.19

UPL: Up 10.00% to N5.61

MANSARD: Up 10.00% to N13.31

CORNERST: Up 10.00% to N5.83

GUINNESS: Up 9.98% to N141.60

Top 5 losers

CHAMS: Down 9.94% to N2.90

AUSTINLAZ: Down 9.83% to N2.11

CAVERTON: Down 9.65% to N6.37

UACN: Down 9.44% to N81.50

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.43% to N7.20

Trading volume

Market activity picked up significantly, with daily trading volume rising to 1.98 billion shares, up from 1.7 billion units recorded the previous day.

LINKASSURE led the volume chart with a strong showing of 372.4 million shares traded.

PRESTIGE followed closely, recording 249.3 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

VERITASKAP came in third with 181.8 million shares exchanged.

STERLINGNG and LASACO rounded out the top five, trading 121 million and 58.7 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, the day’s top trades were concentrated among heavyweight stocks:

GTCO led the value chart with transactions worth N2.9 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed at N2.8 billion, while DANGCEM recorded N2.7 billion in value.

OKOMUOIL posted N1.5 billion in turnover.

ACCESSCORP completed the top five with N1.3 billion worth of trades.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

The Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOT) group posted a mixed performance:

BUA FOODS led the gainers, rising 8.7%.

On the losing end, BUACEMENT fell 4.37%, FIDELITY dropped 1.4%, while NIGERIAN BREWERIES declined 1.26%.

Among the FUGAZ banks:

GTCO gained 0.55%, ZENITHBANK rose 0.4%, and UBA added 0.73%.

ACCESSCORP slipped 0.36%, while FIRSTHOLDCO closed flat with no price change.

Market outlook

The market rally continues, with the All-Share Index holding strong above the 146,000 mark, driven by gains in select stocks.

If positive sentiment persists and the rally doesn’t lose steam, the index could be on course to test the 150,000 level soon.