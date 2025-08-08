The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has blamed the recent failure of Stamp Duties payments on its portal on incompatibility between its newly upgraded system and those of partner agencies.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, assuring users that a permanent fix is being worked on and is close to completion.

According to the CAC, the glitch occurred following the deployment of a new and more advanced portal that is currently ahead of the systems used by collaborating agencies responsible for processing Stamp Duties.

Engineers from both sides are said to be working together to resolve the technical misalignment.

“We are aware of the difficulties some of our valued customers are facing in making Stamp Duties payments through our portal.

“Please be assured that this matter is receiving the urgent attention of engineers from both agencies involved, and a permanent solution is almost in place. This challenge arose due to the deployment of our new and more advanced portal, which is ahead of the systems used by our sister agencies,” the statement read in part.

The statement further announced the upcoming launch of a simplified, AI-driven post-incorporation filing system for Business Names, starting with the Annual Returns feature, which is expected to go live over the weekend.

What you should know

Stamp Duty is an indirect tax governed by the Stamp Duties Act (SDA), CAP S8 LFN 2004 (as amended). It is applied to both physical and electronic documents, and a stamped document becomes legally admissible in court.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is the agency responsible for collecting Stamp Duties in Nigeria.

In March 2024, the Federal Government directed commercial banks to begin deducting and remitting 0.375% as Stamp Duty on all loans disbursed, based on the principal loan amount.

Nairametrics also recalls that a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that a total of N370.686 billion was collected as Stamp Duties revenue between 2016 and 2022.

The recent disruption caused by the CAC’s portal upgrade may temporarily affect some business processes requiring Stamp Duty payments, but the Commission has expressed commitment to resolving the issue and improving service delivery through ongoing digital reforms.