Boldswitch, the fast-rising Nigerian fintech redefining digital payments, has officially launched FacePay, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to tip individuals by simply taking a photo of their face; no account number needed, no QR code, and no need for a conversation.

The feature was inspired by a simple real-life encounter: a customer wanting to tip a service worker for excellent service but finding no easy or discreet way to do so. FacePay solves this problem by enabling frictionless, anonymous tipping using biometric verification.

With FacePay now live on the Boldswitch app, users can send tips to waiters, taxi drivers, security guards, or even online creators, as long as the recipient has a Boldswitch account. The process is seamless and secure leveraging facial recognition to match a captured image to a registered user and instantly transferring the selected amount.

“FacePay is designed to make giving feel natural and human again,” said Glad Akhison, CEO at Boldswitch. “It removes the awkwardness of asking for account details and makes spontaneous generosity effortless.”

This launch marks the first phase of a larger vision. In the coming weeks, Boldswitch will extend FacePay to merchants, allowing customers to walk into physical stores and complete purchases simply by scanning their face; no card, cash, or phone required.

The company believes that the future of payments in Africa is mobile, biometric, and personal. FacePay is a major step toward that future, blending convenience with innovation to enhance easy payments across the continent.

FacePay is now available to all users on the latest version of the Boldswitch app. To experience it, visit www.boldswitch.ng.