The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released important access guidelines for Nigerians using its self-service portal to modify their National Identification Number (NIN) records.

The Commission, in a statement released on Thursday signed by its Head of Corporate Communications Unit, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, highlighted that access to the NIN modification portal is strictly tied to the browser and device initially used during account registration.

According to NIMC, this restriction is part of ongoing efforts to enhance data security and prevent unauthorized access.

Device and browser restrictions

NIMC stated that once an applicant creates a self-service account on the portal, access is limited to the specific device and browser used for that registration.

Users attempting to log in from a different browser or device may face access denial, as the system is designed to block unfamiliar configurations.

“Your self-service account is uniquely tied to the browser and device used during registration. Access to your account is therefore limited to that specific browser on that particular device,” the Commission noted.

Cache and unlock limits

The Commission also cautioned against clearing the browser cache, as doing so could reset the browser settings and result in account lockout.

Once an account is locked, users are only permitted a maximum of five unlock request attempts. If the limit is exceeded, the account cannot be accessed again without a formal unlinking process.

“These are some of the measures put in place by the Commission to safeguard and protect the identity of users,” NIMC added.

NIMC urged all applicants seeking to modify their NIN data to adhere strictly to the new guidelines.

The Commission emphasized that compliance will help avoid unnecessary disruptions and ensure a smoother user experience.

“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated as the Commission continues to safeguard your data and improve service delivery,” the statement concluded.

What you should know

The self-service modification portal is part of NIMC’s broader efforts to digitize identity management and make essential services more accessible to Nigerians.

Last October, the Commission announced it would no longer allow data modification activity at any of its NIN enrolment centres across the country, directing all Nigerians who want to modify their data to use the NIMC self-service modification portal.

“Modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centers. Instead, we have launched a convenient self-service modification portal, empowering you to update your information securely and efficiently online,” it said.

NIMC highlighted the benefits of the Self-service modification to include convenience and the ability to update information anywhere, anytime.