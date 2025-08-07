The Lagos State Government has directed all operators in the hospitality business, such as hotels, event centres, and nightclubs, to secure the approval of both the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure effective parking and traffic management.

According to a post on the website of the Lagos State Government, this directive is contained in a joint statement signed by the General Manager, LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, and the General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan, at the Parking Authority office.

The state government noted that the development became necessary to effectively rid the State of all forms of indiscriminate parking of vehicles and traffic congestion generated by the activities of the various hotels, event centres, and nightclubs in Lagos.

Violators to face prosecution

The General Managers of the two agencies charged owners of hospitality businesses operating in Lagos to ensure compliance with the State Parking and Traffic regulations by registering and getting the approvals of both the Parking Authority and LASTMA, or face prosecution according to the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Laws 2018.

It noted that the State Parking Authority and LASTMA, as agencies of the State Government under the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, are collaborating to rid the State of all forms of traffic congestion and ensure smoother, safer Lagos roads.

The statement further emphasised that while LASPA is the State Government Agency charged with the responsibility of ensuring proper parking management, LASTMA deals with traffic management, adding that both Agencies have distinct functions but work harmoniously towards the actualisation of the State Government’s agenda in Traffic Management and Transportation.

What you should know

In what appears to be a move to crack down on offenders, the Lagos State Government had, some days ago, issued a stern warning to event organizers and venue operators against using public roads as parking or overflow spaces, citing worsening traffic congestion and risks to public safety.

The caution by Olalekan Bakare-Oki follows a series of on‑the‑spot inspections at traffic‑prone corridors across the city.

Bakare-Oki expressed alarm at the growing trend of lavish weddings, concerts, and other gatherings spilling onto public roads, often without authorization.

The practice, he said, not only fuels gridlock but also blocks access for ambulances, fire services, and other emergency responders.

He explained that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to maintaining fairness and discipline on Lagos roads, adding that violators will face sanctions.

In a related development, the state government had earlier sealed the premises of Vaniti Club House on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, over persistent and deliberate violations of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The state government said the move was an assertion of its steadfast dedication to preserving public order and ensuring the seamless mobility of persons and vehicles within the metropolis.