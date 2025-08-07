Mshel Homes, a leading name in Nigeria’s real estate sector, has launched Hutu Exclusive, an upscale residential and resort-style estate strategically located along Airport Road, before Centenary City, Abuja.

This master-planned development is set to elevate the standard of luxury living in Nigeria’s capital and offer a compelling opportunity for investors seeking high-yield, future-proof real estate assets.

Hutu Exclusive is designed as a fully integrated lifestyle estate. The estate blends natural landscapes with man-made elegance, offering over 40 percent dedicated green and leisure areas, including artificial lakes, a private golf course, resort facilities, and family-oriented amusement parks.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This aligns with global post-COVID housing trends, where demand has shifted toward wellness-centered communities. According to PwC Nigeria, 60 percent of upper-middle-class homeowners in urban areas now prioritise access to green and recreational spaces as part of their buying decisions.

Abuja’s Property Boom.

The Federal Capital Territory has experienced a steady increase in both property values and residential demand. The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) estimates a 15-20 percent annual growth in residential property values in peri-urban districts, such as Airport Road. As infrastructure around Centenary City and the Airport Expressway continues to develop, the areas nearby are quickly becoming hotspots for investors and homeowners.

According to the National Population Commission, Abuja’s population is projected to exceed 4 million by 2030, which means increased demand for premium and accessible housing, as well as higher population density in high-brow areas of Abuja. Hutu Exclusive is strategically positioned to offer exclusive housing to individuals seeking serenity and privacy away from the bustling urban population.

The estate offers a range of estate lands and finished apartments, with payment plans tailored for individual homeowners and institutional investors. Estate land purchases are available with flexible payment plans ranging from four to eight months (4 to 8 months), while apartments offer extended terms of twelve to eighteen months (12 to 18 months), a rarity for developments of this quality.

Each unit is designed with sustainability in mind, including eco-friendly infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and water conservation systems. The estate also features dedicated zones for schools, religious centers, and commercial facilities, creating a self-sustaining community.

At its core, Hutu Exclusive is about future-focused development, creating a thriving, secure, and elegant environment for families, retirees, and discerning investors. It embodies Mshel Homes’ commitment to delivering value-driven projects that balance quality, comfort, and long-term financial return.

As Abuja’s urban expansion continues, Hutu Exclusive is poised to set a benchmark for private estate development in Nigeria.

You can secure properties at Hutu Exclusive by contacting Mshel Homes via social media @mshelhomes on all platforms and 09069951704 or 08133933449.