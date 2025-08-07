The European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has announced an additional €250,000 (approximately N450 million) in humanitarian aid to support displaced populations in Benue and Plateau states.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Mr. Modestus Chukwulaka, the bloc’s Press and Information Officer, the funding is in response to the mass displacement of residents caused by a series of violent attacks by armed groups across Nigeria’s north-central region.

The EU said the intervention is part of its ongoing efforts to address humanitarian needs and support victims of conflict in the country.

Aid to reach 2,500 households through Nigerian Red Cross

Chukwulaka noted that the EU funding will enable the Nigerian Red Cross to deliver immediate, life-saving humanitarian assistance to 2,500 vulnerable households (of around 15,000 people) who have been displaced over four months.

Chukwulaka said that the support would cover emergency cash assistance, essential household items, healthcare, and psychosocial support, as well as water and sanitation.

According to him, beyond immediate relief, the initiative will strengthen protection services and conduct awareness campaigns on health, hygiene, and safety.

“This comprehensive approach aims to not only alleviate suffering but also to safeguard the dignity of vulnerable people, especially women, children, and those repeatedly displaced, and are now living in precarious, overcrowded, and underserved conditions,” he said.

Over 680,000 people displaced as crisis deepens

The EU highlighted the dire humanitarian conditions, stating that as of July 2025, more than 615,000 people are displaced in Benue and another 65,000 in Plateau.

“Many (of the displaced people) are subsistence farmers cut off from their land during the crucial planting season.

“The majority reside in overcrowded internally displaced people camps or informal shelters, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, healthcare, and protection.

“This funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),” the bloc stated.

It added that in July, the EU provided the International Organization for Migration with 500,000 euros (approximately 886,315,000 naira) to meet the most urgent needs of displaced populations in Benue for 6 months.

EU warns of protracted protection crisis

The EU warned that recurring and targeted violence in Benue and Plateau has continued to fuel a protracted protection crisis, leading to widespread destruction and a deepening humanitarian emergency.

It added that with the new security threats emerging weekly, the need for sustained humanitarian action remains paramount for the bloc.