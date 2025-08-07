The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has warned that over 16,000 telecom base station may shut down in the coming days as members of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) had blocked access to diesel loading depots across three states.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Association, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, the affected states include Kaduna, Lagos, and Delta.

The body noted that the action has prevented the distribution of diesel to thousands of telecom sites operated by IHS Towers, one of Nigeria’s largest telecommunications infrastructure providers.

“This action, reportedly stemming from allegations by IHS of diesel misappropriation against 2 member companies of NOGASA and which is being investigated by the requisite authorities, has resulted in a critical threat to the operation of some of the 16,000 telecommunications sites nationwide, servicing Mobile Network Operators.

“These sites not only power mobile and internet services for millions of Nigerians, but also support essential services such as banking transactions, hospital communications, emergency response systems, and national security operations,” ALTON stated

National security and economic risk

While ALTON clarified that it does not intervene in disputes between its members and third parties, it stressed that actions affecting national telecom infrastructure are unacceptable and pose grave risks to public welfare and economic stability.

The group reminded all stakeholders that telecom infrastructure has been officially designated as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) under Nigerian law. As such, any deliberate disruption or blockade impacting operations could carry serious legal consequences.

“We urge all parties involved to embrace constructive dialogue to resolve the matter, without further disruption to essential services. Disputes must be resolved within the framework of lawful contracts and applicable legal processes,” Adebayo said.

ALTON is calling on the leadership of NUPENG and NOGASA to immediately call their members to order and restore access to diesel supply locations.

It also urged the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and other key stakeholders to urgently intervene to prevent a potential nationwide communications blackout.

“Disruptions of this nature undermine our members’ ability to maintain and improve service delivery and threaten the integrity of the country’s digital and communications ecosystem,” ALTON said.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality and resilient telecom services to Nigerians but warned that continued obstruction to operational logistics could derail these efforts and have far-reaching consequences.