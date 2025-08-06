The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily shut down its official result checker portal, www.waecdirect.org, due to what it described as technical issues.

This development came days after the council released the 2025 WASSCE results on Monday, August 4.

The examination body announced this on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, via a post shared on its official X account.

“WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues.

Please bear with us,” they stated

Timeline for restoration

The Council assured candidates and parents that efforts are underway to restore access to the portal within the next 24 hours.

“However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours,” they noted.

The disruption comes amid heightened anticipation from candidates who sat for the recent West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Some candidates have already expressed concern on social media over failed login attempts and inaccessible pages, hoping the Council resolves the issue promptly.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that only 38.32% of candidates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) secured five credits, including English and Mathematics—marking a significant 33.8% drop in performance compared to the previous year. A total of 754,545 candidates achieved this benchmark, with female students making up 53.99% of the successful candidates.

Out of the 1,969,313 candidates who wrote the exam, 1,718,090 obtained credits in at least five subjects regardless of the subject combination. However, WAEC withheld 192,089 results, or 9.75% of the total, over exam malpractice, including organised cheating and mobile phone use during the tests. The Council said affected students will be notified through their schools once investigations are concluded.

WAEC also disclosed that over 12,000 candidates with special needs participated in the exam and were adequately supported. Of these, 112 were visually impaired, 615 had hearing impairments, and others were physically or mentally challenged.

Additionally, 451,796 candidates had one or more of their subjects still being processed due to issues WAEC said would be resolved soon. A total of 1,973,365 students registered for the exam from over 23,000 schools across the country.

In response to widespread misinformation after the release, WAEC cautioned schools, candidates, and the public to disregard false online messages claiming that certain schools’ results were cancelled. The Council stressed that it had not issued any such notice and reminded the public to rely only on information shared through its official platforms.