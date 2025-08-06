Not all stocks are the same; some are value stocks, while others are growth stocks.

Understanding the difference between them is essential.

Value Stocks

Value Stocks are those trading at a lower price relative to their fundamental value. These are usually well-established companies that pay dividends but are priced at a discount. Think of Thiago Silva, a Brazilian and PSG’s top defender.

Chelsea was able to acquire him on a free transfer. Value stocks typically won’t double in price because the market reasonably understands their expected earnings growth, allowing it to price their shares appropriately. As good as Thiago Silva is, he won’t be bought by another club for the €42 million that PSG paid to acquire him, making him the most expensive defender in the world. Chelsea got a quality defender at a fair price—that’s value investing.

Risk of Value Investing

The risk with value stocks is that they may stop growing, leading to stagnant revenues and ultimately decline. This situation is known as a “value trap,” where the stock appears cheap, enticing investors to rush in for value, only for the price to keep falling as the mature stock loses market share and earnings. Examples of this include Enron and Kodak.

Why Value Investing

Value investors tend to buy and hold their investments. The strategy is to purchase at a discount and wait for the market to recognise the disparity. Good examples of value stocks include Coca-Cola, JPMorgan Chase, and Exxon. In Nigeria, value stocks would be Zenith Bank, GTCO, and Dangote Cement—solid companies undervalued by the market.

Growth Stocks

Growth Stocks are those experiencing rapid earnings or revenue growth. They are often newer companies without a proven and consistent track record and are trying to establish themselves. This is similar to buying Cole Palmer. His signing was risky for Chelsea, but he excelled, and his stock price has risen and continues to rise.

Risk with Growth Stocks

The risk with growth stocks is that their earning potential can suddenly diminish. They are not as established as value stocks. Growth stocks can also be expensive relative to earnings. Consider Mudryk; Chelsea bought him at a high price, but he failed to deliver the expected goals or earnings, causing his stock price to drop.

Why Growth Stocks?

Investors who buy growth stocks aim to benefit from the upward share price movement, which can happen without earning dividends.

Take Tesla, for example. Its share price is very volatile; it pays no dividends but has the potential to keep rising if its driverless cars become a success. Good examples of growth stocks include NVIDIA and META. In Nigeria, Beta Glass and MTN are considered growth stocks.

Summary

In summary, it’s crucial to determine whether the stock you are buying is a growth or value stock. Growth stocks are for you if you prefer volatility with the potential for rapid share price appreciation—without necessarily seeking dividends.

Conversely, suppose you’re looking for a stock available at a discount that offers dividends and potential for appreciation once the market recognises its value. In that case, value stocks are the way to go.

Remember, Thiago Silva is not better than Cole Palmer or vice versa; the coach uses each player to achieve different outcomes in a game.

Disclaimer: Content is educational and not intended as investment advice. Kindly consult your investment adviser