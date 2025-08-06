Renaissance Energy has met its contractual gas supply obligations to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited for the first time in five years, as part of efforts to stabilise operations and expand production capacity across its onshore assets.

The update was shared at the 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Lagos.

The company said the renewed supply was made possible by a 40% increase in crude oil output over the last four months, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Africa’s energy giant, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has said that collaboration among oil and gas players will grow the sector and make the country to utilise its vast resources.

“Attah disclosed that the company had, in the past four months, increased oil production by about 40 per cent, in support of the Federal Government’s 2.06 million bpd production target.

“He further said that production increase had enabled the company to meet its contractual gas supply obligations to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) – for the first time in five years.”

The Managing Director of Renaissance, Tony Attah, represented by Chief Technical Officer Abdulrahman Mijinyawa, noted that the recent progress aligns with Nigeria’s broader energy goals, including the 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd) oil production target set by the Federal Government.

He said the milestone reflects the company’s renewed operational focus and growing capacity to meet both crude and gas supply obligations.

More insights

Renaissance operates Nigeria’s largest upstream joint venture alongside NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies, Agip Energy, and Natural Resources Limited (AENR).

It said the recent improvement in production is part of efforts to stabilise output and meet domestic and international supply commitments.

Attah noted that broader collaboration across the industry is needed to unlock more value from Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, attract new investment, and ensure long-term energy security.

He added that energy-focused events offer opportunities for stakeholders to engage in sector reforms and explore solutions to challenges in exploration, production, and sustainability.

What you should know

Renaissance Africa Energy Limited exceeded its oil production target by 40% in its first month of operations following the takeover of Shell’s onshore assets in May 2025, according to Nairametrics.

Beyond the target, the company also disclosed plans to double its gas production capacity to 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/D), up from the current 150 MMSCF/D, across its Niger Delta fields.

The company is targeting a $15 billion investment over the next five years to revive legacy assets, expand infrastructure, and support Nigeria’s oil production goal of 2.06 million barrels per day by year-end.