A military helicopter operated by the Ghana Armed Forces crashed on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Ashanti region of Ghana, killing all eight people on board, including two cabinet ministers in the Ghanaian government.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who described the crash as a national loss during a press conference on Wednesday.

The victims included Ghana’s Minister of Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed.

Others who died in the crash were Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The three crew members on board were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Reading from a prepared statement, Debrah said:

“Government regrets to announce the demise of the following persons in the tragic crash: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; Mr. Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.”

More insights

According to a statement from the Ghana Armed Forces, the Z-9 military helicopter departed from the capital city, Accra, at 09:12 GMT, bound for Obuasi, where the officials were scheduled to attend an event focused on combating illegal mining activities.

The BBC reported that the aircraft went off radar before crashing in the Ashanti region.

Julius Debrah reaffirmed the government’s grief, stating:

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and the servicemen who died in service to the country.”

As of the time of reporting, the cause of the crash remains unknown. Ghanaian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Dr. Omane Boamah, who was appointed Defence Minister earlier in 2025, had been leading efforts to strengthen Ghana’s security architecture amid growing threats from jihadist movements in neighbouring Sahel countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali.

Following the crash, the Ghanaian government declared a national period of mourning, directing that all flags be flown at half-mast in honour of the victims.