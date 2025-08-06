The Enugu State Government has launched a year-long food distribution programme aimed at supporting vulnerable households across the state.

The initiative, inaugurated on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, is expected to provide monthly food aid to beneficiaries for 12 consecutive months.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the programme commenced with the distribution of food items to more than 500 households. Each household received a 10kg bag of rice, groundnut oil, salt, soap, and other essential condiments.

Governor Peter Mbah, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the initiative is a reflection of the state’s commitment to improving the well-being of its people.

According to him, the United Nations estimated that no fewer than 735 million people faced hunger in 2020 and here in Nigeria, the reality hits closer to home.

“Millions of our fellow citizens continue to struggle with access to nutritious food, especially in the wake of economic shocks, climate change, displacement, and unbound poverty.

“Beyond the numbers and statistics are people, mothers, who skip meals to feed their children without access to proper nutrition and communities caught in the cycle of scarcity.

“As a responsible and responsive government, we believe that no citizen of the state should go to bed hungry. This is not just a political obligation. It is a moral one.

“So, the Sustainable food distribution programme is more than just a palliative measure. It is a structured, strategic, and sustainable response to food insecurity,” Mbah said.

Linking local farmers to food supply chain

Governor Mbah noted that the state is working with rural farmers to source food items locally, helping to boost the rural economy while addressing hunger.

He added that the government is collaborating with traditional rulers, faith-based organisations, civil society groups, and private sector actors to ensure fairness and transparency.

“We are aligning this intervention with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) specifically Goal two, which speaks to zero hunger, Goal one, no poverty, Goal 10, reduce equality, and finally Goal 17, which talks about partnership for these goals,” he added.

More details

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and focal person for the SDGs, Onyinye Akubilo-Okpalanma, said the programme was initiated under the SDGs Office with full support from Governor Mbah.

“This gathering is not just ceremonial; it is deeply symbolic of collective commitment to ending hunger, promoting inclusive being, and improving nutrition among our vulnerable,” she said.

Akubilo-Okpalanma emphasised that the programme rests on three pillars: targeted support to vulnerable households, community participation and transparency, and local sourcing for economic inclusion.

She acknowledged the contributions of private sector supporters and government partners, including Sapphire and Ceramic Nigeria Limited.

She also thanked the Chairman of Enugu East Council Area, Mr. Beloved-Dan Anike, for his role in supporting the programme’s rollout.