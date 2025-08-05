About five of the world’s wealthiest technology leaders collectively gained $32.2 billion in one day, according to Forbes, propelled by a rally in tech stocks that reinforced Silicon Valley’s grip on global markets.

Leading the pack were Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who each added $9 billion to their fortunes.

They were followed by Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, whose net worth climbed by $5.4 billion, while Alphabet cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin gained $4.5 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively.

The jump underscores the ongoing boom in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, which continues to fuel investor confidence despite broader economic uncertainties.

Zuckerberg, now the third-richest person in the world with a net worth of $267.7 billion, has seen Meta rebound strongly as it doubles down on artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. The Harvard dropout who launched Facebook in 2004 has long defined the social media era.

Today, he owns about 13 percent of Meta, which he took public in 2012. In 2015, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, pledged to donate 99 percent of their Meta shares over their lifetimes, a commitment that has since become one of the most significant philanthropic promises in modern history.

What we know about other billionaires

Just ahead of him on the global wealth rankings is Larry Ellison, Oracle’s cofounder and longtime chief technologist, whose fortune now stands at $298.3 billion, making him the second-richest person alive.

Ellison, who stepped down as CEO in 2014 after nearly four decades, continues to steer Oracle through acquisitions that have cemented its position as a software powerhouse.

He resides permanently on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which he bought nearly all of in 2012 for $300 million, and remains one of Silicon Valley’s most enduring figures.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, whose wealth rose to $156.6 billion, has become one of the most consequential executives of the AI era. The company he cofounded in 1993 has transformed from a niche graphics card producer to a juggernaut in artificial intelligence, powering much of the current boom.

Under Huang’s leadership, Nvidia’s valuation surpassed $3 trillion in 2024, cementing its role as one of the most influential companies in the global economy.

Meanwhile, Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin continue to reap the rewards of their creation more than two decades after they launched it from a Stanford dorm room. Page, with a net worth of $160.3 billion, and Brin, with $153 billion, remain controlling shareholders of Alphabet despite stepping down from day-to-day leadership in 2019. Together, they helped pioneer the algorithms that redefined information access worldwide.

Tuesday’s gains serve as a reminder of the extraordinary scale of wealth concentrated in the hands of a few tech magnates, whose fortunes continue to rise alongside the technologies reshaping the global economy.