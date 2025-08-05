The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of a property located at No. 29 Oyindamola Shogbesan Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace Way, Lagos, over its alleged connection to a diesel supply fraud worth N986,000,000.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu approved the interim order, according to a statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.

The interim forfeiture order was granted following a motion ex parte filed by the EFCC’s counsel, C.C. Okezie.

EFCC Allegations

According to the statement, the ex parte application was brought pursuant to Section 17 of the Act and Section 44(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), seeking to preserve the property pending the hearing of a motion for final forfeiture.

Citing the application, Okezie told the court that the property was allegedly purchased using proceeds from a fraudulent diesel transaction involving Mrs. Hannah Ify Nwaguzor, Ajayi Edward Olushola, and others.

“The Commission received a petition from Prince Chukwulota Benneth Onuoha and two companies: G3 Solid Farms & Agro Allied Industries and Bohr Energy Limited, alleging that the suspects defrauded them under the guise of supplying Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) worth N986 million.

“The petitioners were, in May 2024, introduced to Nwaguzor and her associate, Olushola, by one Irene Abidemi. Based on their representations, Bohr Energy Limited transferred the funds to Mozann Global Merchants Limited on May 14 and 15, 2024, respectively.

“However, no diesel was delivered, as the funds (N986 million) were allegedly diverted,” the EFCC stated.

According to the EFCC, investigations traced N500 million to Hola Jayu Nigeria Limited, from which N261 million was allegedly paid to Orobosa Michael Ubogu for the purchase of the property.

The lawyer insisted that investigations revealed that the funds used to acquire the property were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

“The said property, described in Schedule A of the application, was acquired with proceeds of the alleged fraud and not from any legitimate source of income,” the lawyer added.

She told the court that the application was supported by an affidavit deposed to by Waziri Abdullahi, an investigating officer of the EFCC.

In a written address accompanying the motion ex parte, Okezie highlighted that the interim forfeiture was a “preventive measure to safeguard suspected proceeds of crime.”

She urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice.

Court Ruling

After hearing the lawyer’s submission, Justice Dipeolu ordered the interim forfeiture of the property, according to the EFCC.

The judge also “ordered the publication of the interim order in a national newspaper, inviting interested parties to show cause within 14 days why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.”

The matter was then adjourned to September 2, 2025, for hearing on the motion for final forfeiture.