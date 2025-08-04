The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 4, 2025, the Council confirmed that the results are now available online for candidates who sat the examination earlier this year.

“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 4, 2025,” WAEC stated.

Candidates are advised to log on to the result portal at www.waecdirect.org to access their scores. Each candidate will need their examination number, WAEC result checker PIN, and serial number as printed on their e-PIN voucher.

