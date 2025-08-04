Circuits, popularly known as Circuits TV, has achieved a major milestone with over 1.3 million unique streams across 170+ countries, reinforcing its status as Nigeria’s biggest virtual cinema and arguably the biggest transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) streaming platform in Africa.

With a growing global footprint and tech-forward approach, Circuits is redefining how African stories are streamed and experienced across borders.

As part of its continued innovation, Circuits has introduced FlexiWatch, a game-changing feature that gives viewers unlimited access to a curated bouquet of African films through a one-time payment.

Users can choose between a 7-day or 21-day Flexi Pass, allowing them to stream anytime, without being bound to fixed showtimes.

This feature complements Circuits’ existing Pay-Per-View Premium model, which allows audiences to purchase timed access (8, 12, 24, or 48 hours) to exclusive and cinema-release films. Pricing starts at just N1,000, $1.99, £1.95 or €1.89, a small fraction of what it would cost to watch the same films in a traditional cinema.

In line with its Pan-African vision, Circuits has expanded its film library beyond Nollywood to include compelling stories from Francophone Africa, beginning with the award-winning Souleymane’s Story, now available to French-speaking audiences. This reflects Circuits’ commitment to building a truly inclusive digital ecosystem for African film lovers around the world.

Circuits continues to grow its catalogue, adding everything from independent gems to blockbuster premieres, becoming the go-to streaming hub for African cinema, powered by technology, driven by culture, and built for a global audience.

The team at Circuits urges viewers to stay tuned, as exciting announcements are on the way to delight their several hundred thousand devoted customers around the world.

Viewers can access the platform via the Circuits App on mobile or smart TVs, or stream via the web app at www.circuits.tv.