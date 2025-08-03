The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have responded to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s directive ordering the immediate shutdown of Badeggi FM 90.1, a privately owned radio station in Minna, citing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act.

While the Ministry called for “calm” from all parties, NBA President Afam Osigwe SAN emphasized that the governor “must withdraw the unconstitutional order shutting down Badeggi FM immediately.”

According to reports, the governor issued the shutdown directive during an expanded Niger State APC Caucus Meeting held in Minna on August 1, 2025, which was attended by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed.

The governor cited allegations of “unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government” by the radio station.

NBA Reacts

In a statement on Saturday, Osigwe condemned the directive. He highlighted that the action, executed through instructions to the state Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Homeland Security, “includes profiling the station’s owner and marking the premises for demolition.”

According to Osigwe, this constitutes alleged executive rascality of the highest order.

“The governor lacks the constitutional or legal authority to revoke broadcast licenses or shut down any media establishment,” he added.

He emphasized that, “In Nigeria, only the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has the statutory mandate to regulate broadcasting, including the suspension or revocation of licenses, subject to due process.”

He warned the Commissioner of Police or any security agency against acting on alleged unlawful executive directives.

“Security agencies are bound by law to act within constitutional limits, and not as instruments for political intimidation or media suppression.

“The Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression under Section 39, including the right to own, operate, and access media.

“No person, regardless of office, has the right to arbitrarily restrict or shut down a media house without due process of law,” he added.

The NBA affirmed that Governor Bago’s directive is entirely unlawful and without legal effect, urging him to immediately withdraw the directive and refrain from further unconstitutional acts.

FG’s Response

The Minister stressed that the ministry has taken note of concerns raised by stakeholders in the media industry regarding the recent directive by the Niger State Government.

“While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as stipulated by law,” he added.