Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Saturday, flagged off the sales of fertilizer and free input support distribution to vulnerable farmers for the 2025 wet farming season and Firgi farming.

He also issued a strong warning against the diversion or misuse of the subsidised fertilizers.

Launching the exercise at the Fertilizer Blending Company, Farm Centre in Maiduguri, Zulum announced 50% subsidy for all the 75 trucks to smallholder farmers, returnees in resettled communities, youth, women, and the vulnerable groups across the twenty-seven local government areas of the state.

“I have approved the sales of the fertilizers at a subsidized rate of 50%, a strategic decision to make them affordable, accessible, and impactful.

“This decision is anchored in our broader agricultural policy under Pillar Two of the 25-Year Development Plan and the 10-Year Strategic Transformation Initiative of our administration”, Zulum stated.

Dual fertilizer strategy based on security considerations

He explained that the first component of the event involves the subsidized sale of both Wet Blend and Dry Blend fertilizers.

“The Wet Blend fertilizer, being liquid-based, is less prone to misuse and will be distributed specifically in areas experiencing heightened security threats”.

“The Dry Blend fertilizer, which is granular and more storage-friendly, will be delivered to relatively secured locations,” he added.

According to him, this distinction is designed not only for agronomic purposes but also for security management, ensuring fertilizers are not diverted for unauthorized or dangerous uses.

Governor Zulum emphasized that providing farmers with the fertilizer is essential to restoring livelihoods, enhancing soil fertility, increasing yields, reducing food prices, building household food security, and reducing dependency on food importation.

“Let me remind us all that agriculture remains a pillar of peace and progress. And food security is national security. This administration will stop at nothing to empower our farmers, protect our communities, and rebuild our local economy through the transformative power of agriculture,” the governor remarked.

Strict monitoring and penalties for diversion

Governor Babagana Zulum has strongly warned against diverting the subsidized fertilizers, emphasizing that doing this will have grave security risks.

“We are acutely aware that fertilizers, particularly certain components, can be exploited for illegitimate and criminal uses”.

“Henceforth, all fertilizers will be strictly tracked by batch, source, and destination. Distribution to sensitive areas will be restricted to wet blends only. Proxy purchases are prohibited. Every recipient must be verified. Community leaders and traditional institutions are strongly tasked with overseeing and ensuring transparency in their localities.”

“Fertilizer movement shall require relevant formal clearance, and all agro-dealers must be registered, vetted, and monitored. In the same vein, any individual or group caught diverting, hoarding, or illegally reselling these fertilizers will face the full wrath of the law,” he announced.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, and development partners for their enormous support to the state government.

State government records N3.1 billion output from supported farmers

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Engr. Bawu Musami expressed the commitment of the state government to growing its own food, empowering its own people, and rebuilding its economy through agriculture, noting that the support provided to 12,000 farmers has produced yields of over N3 billion in Baga and Monguno alone.

“Cowpea Farmers in these two settlements produced an output valued at over N3.1 billion despite early cessation of rainfall,” Bawu declared.

Engr. Bawu called for the reactivation of the Fertilizer plant and institutionalizing a dedicated Agricultural Development Trust Fund to further boost agricultural activities in the state.