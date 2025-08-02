Struggling to get paid from abroad? You’re not alone.

Every day, thousands of Nigerian freelancers, remote workers, creators, and online entrepreneurs complete projects for global clients but face the same frustrating question: “How do I actually receive my money?”

High fees, blocked transfers, poor exchange rates, and long wait times to receive your money have made international payments feel like a headache.

And while some methods might work, most are outdated or unreliable.

But there’s good news. Thankfully, modern fintech innovations like Cleva are changing the game, making it easier for Nigerians to receive and withdraw USD, get paid in stablecoins, and receive ACH payments quickly, securely, and without hidden charges.

In this post, we’ll break down the 3 most effective ways to receive international payments in Nigeria, how each method works, and how Cleva makes the process faster, simpler, and safer.

They are discussed below:

1. How to receive payments via stablecoins in Nigeria

Stablecoins like USDT and USDC are digital currencies tied to the US dollar. That means 1 USDT = 1 USD, always. They’re fast, global, and ideal for getting paid by international clients, especially in tech, Web3, or freelancing circles.

They’ve become one of the most popular ways for Nigerians to receive payments from clients abroad. They are not affected by time zones or bank holidays. They can be received in minutes at any time of the day or week.

But receiving and converting stablecoins in Nigeria can be risky, stressful, and full of scams if you’re relying on P2P platforms. With Cleva, you can skip the stress and safely receive stablecoins into your USD balance.

Step-by-step: How to receive stablecoin payments on Cleva

A. Go to the Cleva app homepage and tap “Add Funds”.

B. Select “Add USD”. You’ll see three funding options: By bank transfer, From stablecoins, From conversion. Tap on “From Stablecoins”.

C. Pick your stablecoin and network

Choose between USDT or USDC, and select the correct network (TRON, Ethereum, or Solana). Kindly make sure the coin and network address are correct. Wrong tokens may lead to loss of funds.

D. Copy your deposit address or barcode



You’ll see a deposit address and a QR code. Copy the address or share the QR code with your client or sender.

E. Receive the funds in USD

Your stablecoin payment will appear as USD in your wallet within 5–10 minutes.

2. How to receive payments via wire transfers

Wire transfers are one of the oldest ways to receive international payments. Many clients and companies still prefer this method, especially for large sums. But in Nigeria, traditional banks often hold your funds, force naira conversions, or charge up to $30–$50 per transfer.

Cleva gives you a personal USD account that accepts dollar wire transfers without all the usual drama.

Step-by-step: How to receive wire transfers in Nigeria through Cleva

A. Go to the Cleva app homepage and tap “Add Funds”.

B. Tap “Add funds”, then click on “By bank transfer”.

C. Copy your USD account number and share it with your client or employer.

D. You’ll receive your USD payment into your Cleva USD account.

E.Spend with your Cleva card or convert and withdraw to Naira.

3. How to receive ACH transfers in Nigeria

ACH (Automated Clearing House) is a common payment method in the US. Platforms like Upwork, Deel, Amazon, Stripe, and Etsy use ACH to send payouts—but Nigerian banks can’t receive it directly.

Cleva solves this by giving you a US-based account that’s compatible with ACH.

Step-by-step: How to receive ACH payments on Cleva

A. Go to the Cleva app homepage and tap “Add Funds”.

B. Tap “Add funds”, then click on “By bank transfer”.

C. Copy your USD account number and other details.

D. Add them to your Upwork, Deel, or payout platform.

E. Once funds arrive, you’ll get a notification.

F. Convert to Naira or spend from your USD balance instantly.

Here’s a quick summary of how Cleva helps you handle each method smoothly:

Whether you’re earning from freelance gigs, client retainers, affiliate programs, or platform payouts, Cleva is designed to give you global access with local ease.

What happens if you switch to Cleva?

Let’s say you earn $1,200/month from freelance or remote work and still use a traditional bank account.

You’ll likely lose $30–$50/month to fees. Add bad exchange rates and delays, and you’re losing N150,000–N200,000 every 3 months. Over a year? That’s over N500,000 gone, which is money you could’ve used to pay for better tools, run business ads, or for savings.

With Cleva, you’d receive your money faster, keep it in USD, convert only when needed, and pay far less in fees. Even better? You earn Cleva Points just by receiving payments and these points can be converted to real dollars.

Not only do you keep more of your money, but you also earn extra USD just by getting paid through Cleva. It’s the kind of reward traditional banks don’t offer and one more reason why switching to Cleva pays off.

Conclusion

With Cleva, you can:

Accept stablecoins, ACH, or wire transfers

Convert funds instantly to Naira

Spend globally with your virtual USD card

Withdraw anytime, without losing money to middlemen

Download Cleva today and start receiving payments the smart way, from anywhere in the world.