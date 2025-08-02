The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that there is an urgent need for Nigeria to harmonize data systems across government institutions.

NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, stated this while speaking at the inaugural meeting of the National Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Co-ordination Committee in Abuja.

He noted that fragmented databases continue to hinder evidence-based planning, while unified and digital records could enable smarter governance.

“From registering people at birth, giving them legal identity, and linking that information to national planning and budgeting, technology can help us stitch everything together. Without harmonising our data, we cannot generate the insight we need for national development,” he added.

CRVS reform

Inuwa stated that the CRVS reform aligns closely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritizes digital public infrastructure, efficient service delivery, and data-driven policymaking.

According to him, harmonizing identity and statistical data across agencies like the National Population Commission (NPC), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is essential to delivering inclusive and responsive governance.

He also assured stakeholders that NITDA will provide standards and advisory support to ensure that the digitization of civil registration processes is seamless and citizen-centric.

“Our vision is to ensure that the right standards and digital advisory services are in place for all institutions involved in CRVS. We are committed to supporting this committee by enabling the technology that will power seamless, integrated service delivery for all Nigerians,” Inuwa said.

Highlighting the agency’s broader role, he added that NITDA will serve as a key enabler in building the digital infrastructure and governance frameworks needed to support a unified CRVS platform in Nigeria.

He noted that digital has now become a lifestyle, adding that nobody wants to fill out forms on paper or move from office to office.

“Everything must be digital, seamless, and secure,” he said.

What you should know

With several government agencies collecting data in silos, data harmonization has been a recurring topic among Nigerian government officials, but little progress has been made.

Making a similar call for data harmonization recently, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, explained that data harmonization would significantly reduce stress and overhead costs for both citizens and the government.

“When we harmonize our data, there will be seamless data exchange among government agencies. With their National Identification Number (NIN), citizens will be able to access data for passport applications and Bank Verification Number (BVN) registration without redundant data submissions,” he said.

The Minister said his Ministry was fully committed to ensuring the success of the data harmonization project in the country, emphasizing that the era of multiple identity registrations would soon be a thing of the past.