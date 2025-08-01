Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has officially completed the cancellation of its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), effective 8:00 a.m. on July 31, 2025.

The company also confirmed that its ticker symbol on the LSE will change from “GTHC” to “GTCO” starting August 1, 2025, aligning its international identity with its domestic brand.

“Following the cancellation of the listing of GDRs, the Company confirms the effective date of change of the ticker symbol for the Shares from “GTHC” to “GTCO”. For London Stock Exchange (LSE) purposes, the effective date of change for the LSE ticker is 1 August 2025.

Strategic Shift and Dual Listing Milestone

GTCO had earlier announced its intention to cancel the GDR listing on July 3, 2025, citing a shift in focus toward direct equity listings.

The company emphasized that it would continue to maintain its Ordinary Share listing on the LSE under the new ticker, ensuring continued access for international investors.

The delisting follows a landmark achievement earlier in July, when GTCO successfully admitted its Ordinary Shares to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) category of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Official List, and to trading on the LSE’s main market for listed securities.

This makes GTCO the first financial services institution in West Africa to dual list its Ordinary Shares on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange, a move hailed as a significant milestone in African capital markets.

“We are proud to be the first West African financial institution to achieve this dual listing. It reflects our commitment to transparency, global standards, and investor accessibility,” GTCO said.

Strong Investor Backing

The admission followed the successful pricing of GTCO’s fully marketed offering on the LSE, which raised $105 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 2.29 billion new Ordinary Shares. The offering was supported by a robust book of high-quality, long-term institutional investors, underscoring strong market confidence in the group’s growth trajectory.

GTCO noted that, subject to regulatory criteria, its Ordinary Shares will be transferable between the Nigerian and UK exchanges, offering enhanced liquidity and flexibility for shareholders.

The company’s strategic pivot from GDRs to direct equity listings is seen as a move to simplify its capital structure, reduce administrative overhead, and improve investor engagement across both markets.