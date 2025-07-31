UAC of Nigeria Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N6.05 billion in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a modest 2.3% rise from the N5.91 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

This growth pushed the company’s half-year pretax earnings to N11.09 billion, according to its latest financial results filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The uptick in profitability was largely driven by robust top-line growth.

Revenue for Q2 2025 surged 27.42% year-on-year to N54.4 billion, while first-half revenue reached N110.4 billion, marking a 32.62% increase.

All of UAC’s revenue came from domestic operations, with N110.2 billion generated from customer contracts and an additional N133.2 million from rental income.

Though the cost of sales rose sharply, up 22.14% to N40.4 billion in Q2, gross profit still expanded by an impressive 45.57%, jumping to N13.9 billion.

However, the company faced rising overheads. Selling and distribution expenses jumped 40.26% to N3.6 billion, while administrative costs rose 24.30% to N5.2 billion.

Despite these pressures, UAC’s operating profit nearly doubled year-on-year, increasing by 76.98% to N5.7 billion from N3.2 billion.

Finance costs came in at N2.8 billion in Q2, but net profit still improved.

Profit after tax stood at N4.04 billion, compared to N3.6 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

On the balance sheet, UAC maintained a solid position with total assets rising to N161.4 billion from N157.7 billion a year earlier. Retained earnings also grew, reaching N53.1 billion, up 13.49% year-on-year.

Key Highlights (Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024) Revenue: N54.4 billion, +27.42% YoY

Cost of Sales: N40.4 billion, +22.14% YoY

Gross Profit: N13.9 billion, +45.57% YoY

Operating Profit: N5.7 billion, +76.98% YoY

Pre-tax Profit: N6.05 billion, +2.33% YoY

Total Assets: N161.4 billion, +2.39% YoY

Retained Earnings: N53.1 billion, +13.49% YoY

As of the close of trading on July 31, 2025, shares of UAC of Nigeria Plc were priced at N80.30, reflecting a year-to-date gain of 155%.